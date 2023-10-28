Jio’s Q2 net profit up 12% at Rs 5,058 cr

New Delhi, October 27
Telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday reported an almost 12% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 5,058 crore for the September 2023 quarter, according to a regulatory filing. The net profit was Rs 4,518 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 9.8% to Rs 24,750 crore.
