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Home / Business / Jitin Prasada meets global leaders at G20 Innovation Ministerial, discusses cooperation in AI, semiconductors

Jitin Prasada meets global leaders at G20 Innovation Ministerial, discusses cooperation in AI, semiconductors

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ANI
Updated At : 08:17 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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North Carolina [US], September 3 (ANI): Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, met global leaders and industry heads during the G20 Innovation Ministerial in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, holding discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation in key emerging technologies.

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Prasada held a bilateral meeting with United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. The discussion centered on advancing critical sectors that form the foundation of the modern technological landscape.

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"Semiconductors. AI. Data centres. These are critical building blocks of the emerging digital economy," Prasada stated on X.

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He further noted that both sides examined avenues to deepen practical collaboration.

"In my bilateral discussion with Mr. Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce, we exchanged views on strengthening cooperation across these areas and advancing technology-led opportunities between India and the United States," he added. "Thanked the US G20 Presidency for the warm hospitality."

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Alongside government-to-government discussions, the minister engaged with top technology executives. Prasada interacted with Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown during the ministerial gathering to review global progress and policy directions in artificial intelligence.

"Engaged with Tom Brown, Co-founder of Anthropic, during the G20 Innovation Ministerial in Chapel Hill. We discussed the rapidly evolving Artificial Intelligence landscape and the opportunities emerging from advances in AI," Prasada said.

Reiterating the country's openness to strategic international partnerships, he stated, "India welcomes meaningful engagement with global technology leaders as we shape the future of innovation."

Leading industry figures also gave positive assessments of India's technological ecosystem. Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, speaking to the media on the sidelines of the G20 Innovation Ministerial, hailed India’s IT industry.

Responding to Huang's remarks, Prasada credited the national policy direction for the sector's international standing.

"It is the result of the visionary leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji that today India is leading the next wave of the global technology and AI revolution," Prasada stated.

He stressed that the recognition points to growing international trust in domestic technical talent and infrastructure.

"This statement by @nvidia's CEO @JensenHuang ji reflects the global confidence in our strong IT foundation and rapidly emerging startup ecosystem," he added.

Underlining domestic priorities, Prasada stated, "We are moving forward with full commitment to building a robust indigenous AI ecosystem through the capabilities of our local innovators and youth." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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