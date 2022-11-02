J&J to buy cardio tech firm Abiomed in $16.6-bn deal

NEW JERSEY: Johnson & Johnson (J&J) will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to strengthen its medical device division. The healthcare giant said on Tuesday it will pay $380 for each Abiomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met. ap
Factory growth picks up momentum in Oct: PMI
Manufacturing activities in India remained robust and price pressures were contained in October as new orders and production rose at a slower but stronger pace, according to a monthly survey released on Tuesday. The seasonally-adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was up from 55.1 in September to 55.3 in October. PTI
Flipkart India FY22 net loss widens to Rs 3,413 cr
E-commerce major Flipkart India’s consolidated net loss widened to Rs 3,413 crore in the financial year 2021-22 despite increase in revenue, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. Net income increased by about 18% to Rs 51,175.7 crore from Rs 43,349.1 crore in FY21. pti
Ola Electric clocks saleof 20,000 units in Oct
Riding on a strong festive performance, EV manufacturer Ola Electric has clocked sale of 20,000 units in October, the highest-ever for any EV manufacturer in India. It recorded a 60% month-on-month growth over its September performance.
Top News
Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
Flags flown at half-mast; no official or entertainment event...
Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case
Soren, 47, has been asked to appear before the federal probe...
MBBS students at Rohtak PGI protest against Haryana govt's bond policy
Students oppose the state counseling for medical seats slate...
Polling under way for first-phase polls to elect panches, sarpanches in Haryana
The polling begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm