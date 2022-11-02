J&J to buy cardio tech firm Abiomed in $16.6-bn deal

Tribune News Service

NEW JERSEY: Johnson & Johnson (J&J) will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to strengthen its medical device division. The healthcare giant said on Tuesday it will pay $380 for each Abiomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met. ap

Factory growth picks up momentum in Oct: PMI

Manufacturing activities in India remained robust and price pressures were contained in October as new orders and production rose at a slower but stronger pace, according to a monthly survey released on Tuesday. The seasonally-adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was up from 55.1 in September to 55.3 in October. PTI

Flipkart India FY22 net loss widens to Rs 3,413 cr

E-commerce major Flipkart India’s consolidated net loss widened to Rs 3,413 crore in the financial year 2021-22 despite increase in revenue, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. Net income increased by about 18% to Rs 51,175.7 crore from Rs 43,349.1 crore in FY21. pti

Ola Electric clocks saleof 20,000 units in Oct

Riding on a strong festive performance, EV manufacturer Ola Electric has clocked sale of 20,000 units in October, the highest-ever for any EV manufacturer in India. It recorded a 60% month-on-month growth over its September performance.