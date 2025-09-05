JK Cement Begins Construction of Rs. 3000 Cr. Greenfield Plant in Jaisalmer

NewsVoir

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], September 5: JK Cement Ltd., one of the leading cement companies of India, today marked a strategic expansion in its growth journey with the ground-breaking ceremony of its upcoming greenfield cement plant in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. With a proposed investment of approximately Rs. 3,000 crores, the plant reaffirms the company's vision to strengthen its pan-India presence, expand capacity, and contribute to the nation's infrastructure development.

The upcoming plant, being built on a 525-acre land parcel is expected to be completed by early 2027. The plant is strategically being set up in the area for the easy access of the limestone reserves in the region, ensuring long-term raw material security. In addition to the proximity to high-demand markets in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana the region also witnesses a strong presence of dealers and distributors creating opportunities for wider network growth and business expansion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd., said, "This plant marks an important step in JK Cement's journey of growth and resilience. By investing in Jaisalmer, we are laying the foundation for a future-ready enterprise. This facility will not only strengthen our production capabilities but also create new opportunities for employment, skill development, and regional progress. Our commitment is to grow responsibly while building the infrastructure that powers India's economic ambitions."

The project is also poised to act as a catalyst for regional development with an aim generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for the regions. The objective is to foster skill development among local youth along with contributing to social infrastructure in surrounding areas. Equipped with latest technology like the waste heat recovery systems which reaffirms our commitment towards sustainability, energy efficiency, and reducing carbon footprint.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, CEO & Joint Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd., said, "The groundbreaking ceremony of our Jaisalmer plant is a proud and defining moment in JK Cement's growth story. This facility is not just an expansion of our production capacity, but a symbol of our vision to be a trusted leader in the cement industry. With cutting-edge technology, strategic location, and a strong emphasis on sustainability, this plant will enable us to serve our customers more efficiently while creating lasting value for our stakeholders and the local community. Jaisalmer will play a vital role in shaping our future growth and in supporting India's infrastructure and housing needs."

With this expansion, JK Cement is not only reinforcing its leadership in the markets it is available in India but also positioning itself to meet the growing cement demand spurred by government initiatives, housing, infrastructure, and industrial projects. This plant reflects the company's long-term commitment to building sustainably, empowering communities, and delivering excellence to its customers and stakeholders.

JK Cement Ltd. is among India's top manufacturers of Grey and White Cement, and home-building solutions globally. For over five decades, JKCement has contributed to India's infrastructure through product quality, customer focus, and technology leadership, beginning with its flagship grey cement unit in Nimbahera, Rajasthan, in May 1975. The Company's Grey Cement capacity is 25.26 MTPA, making it a leading manufacturer with a strong presence across 15 states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. With a total White Cement and Wall Putty Capacity of 3.05 MTPA, JK White Cement is sold in 36 countries around the globe. The Company has a strong international presence with two subsidiaries, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd. In 2023, JKCement launched JKMaxx Paints, offering wall, wood, and metal finishes. In the same year, JKCement expanded into construction chemicals with JK Profix, a waterproofing line, and also entered the Ready-Mix Concrete segment with JK Super Concrete, serving Delhi NCR and set for nationwide growth.

