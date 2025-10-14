Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir is positioning itself as an emerging destination for innovation-driven industries, said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, highlighting concrete business developments and infrastructure improvements that are attracting renewed investor interest to the region, according to a press release by industry body FICCI.

Speaking at a special session of FICCI's National Executive Committee in Srinagar -- the first such gathering in the region in 15 years -- CM Abdullah outlined sectoral opportunities whilst acknowledging the region's recent economic headwinds.

The Chief Minister identified agriculture and horticulture processing as sectors with particularly strong potential, noting that only 4 to 5 per cent of the territory's dairy production is currently processed locally, compared with 85 to 90 per cent in Gujarat. With more than 60-70 per cent of the population directly or indirectly connected to these sectors, value addition presents significant opportunities for the food processing industry.

CM Abdullah also outlined prospects in pharmaceuticals, packaging, horticulture and agriculture, electronics, and information technology-enabled services. The territory is partnering with the Indian Institute of Technology Jammu to build a startup and innovation ecosystem, with the government providing financial resources and infrastructure, whilst IIT contributes expertise and institutional networks.

"We are trying to build an ecosystem around innovation," CM Abdullah said, acknowledging that the territory has yet to market itself for innovation-driven investment beyond basic manufacturing successfully. "Based on the inputs that we get, we are more than happy to take a look at and actually implement policy adjustments to attract such industries", he said.

Infrastructure developments are addressing historical connectivity challenges. The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway remains on schedule, whilst four-laning of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway will improve logistics. The Jammu-Baramulla railway line, now fully operational, has reduced apple transit times to Delhi markets to under 24 hours. An Indian Container Terminal is in the planning stages.

The government is also exploring luxury brand partnerships for Kashmir's traditional products, including saffron, shawls, and Pashmina. Mr Abdullah confirmed that Geographical Indication tagging is being implemented to ensure authenticity, though he acknowledged that interest in high-end brand storytelling has been "broken or sporadic."

A new convention centre in Gulmarg aims to position the territory for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions tourism, with the chief minister suggesting a potential partnership with FICCI to develop a signature annual event comparable to existing world-class events.

Dr Jyotsna Suri, past president of FICCI and chairperson of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, struck a note of confidence in the territory's prospects. "This beautiful state, which is the crowning glory of India, is also the most resilient state," she said. "With every low, it comes back, it bounces back, and it bounces back stronger than ever before."

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, FICCI president and vice chairman of Emami Limited, said the chamber "remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the government of Jammu and Kashmir in advancing initiatives across tourism, horticulture, MSMEs, skill development, and public-private partnership."

Abdullah specifically requested business input on improving ease of doing business and encouraged corporate social responsibility investments in sports infrastructure, libraries for youth, and skill upgradation through the adoption of industrial training institutes.

Anant Goenka, president-elect of FICCI and vice chairman of RPG Group, welcomed the government's focus on human capital development. "The government's focus on education, skill development and startup policy has spurred entrepreneurship and growth, especially in the last five years," he said. "We will encourage our members to invest in sports, youth and skill upgradation."

The Chief Minister's 26-year association with FICCI began in 1999 when he served in the commerce ministry under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.

With the territory navigating a mixed economic picture, Abdullah struck an optimistic tone: "This is not a situation of doom and gloom. It's a story of hope, of optimism, of not looking backwards, but looking forwards." (ANI)

