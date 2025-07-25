JK Tech Appoints Vijai Ganesh as Chief Delivery Officer to Strengthen Global Delivery Excellence

PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25: JK Tech is pleased to announce the appointment of Vijai Ganesh as Chief Delivery Officer. With more than 28 years of Data and Analytics experience, Vijai has extensive experience leading and implementing complex digital transformation programs, including managing data-driven innovation at global enterprises. In his new role at JK Tech, Vijai will oversee global delivery and operations across all service lines, focusing on scalable, metric-driven execution, talent enablement, and customer value.

Before joining JK Tech, Vijai was Vice President at Tredence Analytics, where he led the global delivery of Data and Analytics, delivering transformational programs across verticals. Before Tredence, he spent over 13 years at Infosys, where he held multiple senior-level roles, including Associate Vice President, Senior Director, and Delivery Head for the Telco and Hi-Tech verticals. Vijai and his teams enabled stakeholders to embrace cloud modernization and technology transformation while driving insight-led decision-making. Before that, he worked at Honeywell Technology Solutions and Ramco Systems in leadership roles, focusing on business intelligence and infrastructure for large enterprise-scale solutions, which led to efficient and effective delivery.

Commenting on the appointment, Sameer Nagpal, President & CEO, JK Tech, said, "We're delighted to welcome Vijai as our Chief Delivery Officer. His proven leadership in scaling delivery operations and passion for enabling high-performing teams strongly align with JK Tech's commitment to client success. As we continue to help enterprises unlock value through AI, data engineering, cloud transformation, and intelligent automation, Vijai's expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our digital delivery engine and ensuring consistent, high-impact outcomes for our clients."

Talking about his new role, Vijai Ganesh, said, "I am thrilled to be joining JK Tech at a time when intelligent automation and Agentic AI are changing the landscape of enterprise delivery. My ambition is to create a delivery engine that is not only performant, but also adapts quickly, is data-driven, people-powered, and oriented to real outcomes for the business."

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a Gen AI-focused data services organization dedicated to empowering enterprises in the Retail, CPG, and Financial Services industries. Through its strategic partnership with Google Cloud, JK Tech helps clients unlock the full potential of their data, enabling actionable insights, automation, and sustainable growth. JK Tech's flagship platform solution, JIVA, serves as a cornerstone for transforming business operations and achieving measurable ROI. To learn more, visit www.jktech.com. Find JK Tech on Twitter, LinkedIn

