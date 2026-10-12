JK Tech Names Mahesh Ramakrishnan as New Chief Technology Officer

BENGALURU, India and NOIDA, India, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a specialist AI and data solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Mahesh Ramakrishnan as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The appointment reinforces JK Tech's commitment to building a future-ready technology organization and accelerating innovation as enterprises move from digital and AI experimentation toward scaled, business-led transformation.

Mahesh brings 26 years of experience across software, product engineering, technology strategy, and emerging technologies. He founded Tataatsu Idealabs and led it for 13+ years, building the natural language processing products CollabLayer and Seer, years before large language models went mainstream. Earlier, he was Global Head of Sell-Side Research Products at Thomson Reuters. At Capco, as Principal Consultant, he headed the Compose product business through its sale to Thomson Reuters. At JK Tech, he is leading JIVA's move from retrieval to reasoning: agents that work across an enterprise's structured and unstructured knowledge to solve multi-step business problems.

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As CTO, Mahesh will lead the development and execution of JK Tech's technology vision for its next phase of growth, with a central focus on integrating and scaling JK Tech's three flagship platforms- JIVA, Ontologos, and Orbiee, into a single, connected technology fabric. His mandate will span strengthening technology foundations, advancing the company's platforms and solutions, fostering engineering excellence, and building differentiated capabilities that address evolving enterprise needs. Under his leadership, JIVA's Gen AI orchestration, Ontologos' semantic and ontology-driven intelligence, and engineering capabilities will converge with Orbiee to create a unified, hyper-personalized ecosystem, bringing intelligence, orchestration, and engineering together to deliver differentiated, outcome-driven experiences for clients.

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Sameer Nagpal, President & CEO, JK Tech, said, "Technology is central to JK Tech's ambition and to the value we create for our clients. Mahesh brings the experience, product mindset, and breadth of technology perspective needed to shape our next phase of innovation. His leadership will help us strengthen our technology foundations, accelerate our capabilities, and translate our vision into solutions that create meaningful business impact."

Talking about his new role, Mahesh Ramakrishnan said, "I see an opportunity to build on JK Tech's strong technology and domain capabilities and create a clear, cohesive technology vision, one that delivers lasting, measurable ROI for our clients. Most enterprises already hold the answers to their own questions. Those answers sit across databases, documents, mail and decades of code, and getting at one still means waiting for an analyst to build a report. We want to shorten that path, so that people in the business can ask a question and get an answer drawn from both structured and unstructured data. That depends on doing the groundwork on the data properly, and it is where much of our effort is going. JIVA is the platform for it. The knowledge graphs we extract give our agents the meaning behind the data, and with that they can reason through a problem across many sources. We will build it with domain-specific agentic workflows and small language models that run inside a client's own environment, so their data stays with them and each answer costs less. The same capability lets us read legacy enterprise code and recover the business rules buried in it, often the slowest and riskiest part of any modernization."

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As part of this vision, JK Tech will embed AI into everyday operations across every department, becoming an AI-first organization.

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