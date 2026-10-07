JK Tyre Honoured with Mahatma Award 2026 for Outstanding Community Initiatives

Recognition acknowledges the Company’s sustained commitment to community development, social welfare and creating meaningful impact across communities

Delhi, India – Business Wire India

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JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers and pioneers of technological innovation, has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Mahatma Award for Community Initiatives 2026’, recognising the Company’s sustained efforts towards community development and social welfare. This marks the fourth consecutive year that JK Tyre has been honoured with a Mahatma Award, reaffirming its continued commitment to creating meaningful and sustainable impact across communities.

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The award was received by Mr. B. S. Dagar, Vice President – IR, EHS & CSR, JK Tyre, during a distinguished ceremony graced by eminent dignitaries including Dr. Santrupt Mishra, Hon’ble Member of Rajya Sabha; Mr. Santosh Kumar Jha, CMD, Konkan Railways; and Shri Amit Sachdeva, CSR Man of India, who presented the award to the Company.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries, said, “At JK Tyre, our commitment to the communities we operate in is an integral part of our journey towards responsible and sustainable growth. Receiving the Mahatma Award for the fourth consecutive year is a matter of great pride and reinforces our belief in creating impact that is meaningful, inclusive and enduring. This recognition belongs to our CSR teams, implementation partners and the communities who have been an integral part of these initiatives. We remain committed to deepening our efforts and contributing towards building stronger and more empowered communities.”

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The Company’s CSR programmes are primarily focused on communities around its manufacturing locations and are designed to address local needs while enabling long-term socio-economic development.

Under its Sarthi initiatives, JK Tyre undertakes programmes across livelihood, education, healthcare, water conservation and rural development. During FY2025-26, these programmes benefited over 1.3 lakh people, taking their cumulative reach to more than 1.5 million lives. The Company’s community interventions include Shiksha Sarthi, focused on education; Arogya Sarthi, focused on healthcare; Ajivika Sarthi, supporting sustainable livelihoods through skill development and livelihood enhancement; Jal-Vayu Sarthi, addressing water conservation and environmental priorities and Vikas Sarthi focused on Rural Development.

Founded in 2021, the Mahatma Award recognises organisations, leaders and changemakers driving meaningful social impact and contributing towards a more sustainable and equitable future. Inspired by the legacy and values of Mahatma Gandhi, the award celebrates exemplary efforts that create positive change across communities and society. Instituted by the Mahatma Foundation in collaboration with the Aditya Birla Group and Liveweek Group, the Mahatma Award recognises impactful and responsible initiatives across the private, public and development sectors.

About JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

The flagship company of JK Organisation, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is amongst the top 20 tyre manufacturers in the world with 11 globally benchmarked ‘sustainable’ manufacturing facilities - 9 in India and 2 in Mexico – that collectively produce around 35 million tyres annually. Pioneering Radial technology in India, the Company produced its first radial tyre in 1977. JK Tyre’s unwavering commitment towards innovation is reflected through its state-of-the-art global research and technology centre the “Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence” in Mysore, which houses state-of-the-art testing and validation equipment. JK Tyre secured ‘Best in Class’ rating in ESG performance in recognition of its superior environment, social and governance (ESG) practices. JK Tyre has been awarded the most coveted Safety award in the world - the ‘Sword of Honour’ for Safety across all its plants by the British Safety Council, UK. JK Tyre has also been recognized among the India’s top 30 Most Sustainable companies by Business World and JK Tyre is India's first tyre company to join RE100.

For more information, visit www.jktyre.com

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JK Tyre Honoured with 'Mahatma Award 2026'

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