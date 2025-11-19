JKC Sports Officially Launched with a Long-Term, Multi-Sport Growth Strategy

Founded by Dr. Raghavpat Singhania & Madhav Singhania, the company aims to build a structured sporting pathway New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) JKC Sports announces its official launch, led by Dr. Raghavpat Singhania and Madhav Singhania, who formally enter the professional sports ecosystem with a long-term commitment to structured sporting pathways, sustainable sports ventures, grassroots development & competitive excellence. With active involvement across sports infrastructure, franchise assets, sports tech, digital content, and fitness initiatives, they aim to build a credible multi-sport portfolio.

Advertisement

Founders of JKC Sports Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Raghavpat Singhania & Mr. Madhav Singhania, have ushered in this initiative on the long-standing vision and contribution that the promoters’ family has exemplified over the years. The objective of the investment is also in line with our nation’s vision of building a sporting nation, culminating in the dream of India hosting its first Olympics in 2036.

Advertisement

With a forward-looking strategy, JKC Sports will scale through three verticals - a global fitness and wellness platform, JKC Sports Media for Digital IPs, and a High-Performance Centre integrating coaching, sports science, analytics, and development pathways to produce competitive, well-supported athletes.

Advertisement

Dr. Raghavpat Singhania has evolved his personal passion into a focused and long-term approach to sports administration, with a vision to create structured, athlete-centric development frameworks across multiple sporting disciplines. Expressing his thoughts, he said, “This initiative goes beyond team ownership — it is about building long-term sporting architecture. Our focus is on value creation, training ecosystems, and community development that can inspire and sustain sporting aspiration.” Madhav Singhania brings expertise in sports planning, talent structures, and infrastructure development, and serves as President, UP Squash Rackets Association, driving access and participation from grassroots to competitive levels. Speaking on the launch, he added, “JKC Sports is founded on the belief that sport can be transformational and contribute to the cause of nation-building. We aim to build structured pathways, fuel ambition among young athletes, and contribute to India’s evolving global sporting profile.” About The Directors Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, J.K. Cement Limited Dr. Raghavpat Singhania is a dynamic business leader and the Managing Director at JK Cement Ltd. Under his nearly two-decade-long leadership, the company has become a leading Grey Cement producer and the world's third-largest White Cement manufacturer. Some of the institutions that are giving shape to this vision include Yadupati Singhania Vocational Education Foundation, Sir Padampat Singhania University, LK Singhania Education Centre, LK Singhania Public School, and LA Education Centre Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director & CEO, J.K. Cement Limited Madhav Singhania is a prominent figure in the cement industry, serving as the Joint Managing Director & CEO of JK Cement Ltd. Under his leadership, JK Cement has transformed into a modern, multinational organization, notably establishing its first overseas plant in Fujairah, UAE, and successfully venturing into the decorative paints industry with JK Maxx Paints in 2023. His strategic vision has driven substantial value creation for shareholders. A graduate from Carnegie Mellon University, Mr. Madhav has been honoured with a place in The Economic Times’ 40 Under Forty, Class of 2025.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)