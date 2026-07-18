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Home / Business / J&amp;K's premium cherries, plums enter Singapore market with first export shipment

J&K's premium cherries, plums enter Singapore market with first export shipment

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ANI
Updated At : 07:08 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Jammu & Kashmir's premium Areko cherries and Scentrose plums have entered the Singapore market for the first time, marking another step in expanding the global reach of the region's horticultural produce after successful exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as per a release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

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The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the first export shipment of premium Areko cherries (High-Density European Sweet Cherries) and Scentrose plums from Shopian and Pulwama to Singapore.

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According to the Commerce Ministry, the milestone follows the successful export of fresh cherries and plums from the region to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, further expanding the global footprint of Kashmir's premium temperate fruits.

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APEDA organised a flag-off ceremony for the first export shipment to Singapore on Thursday in collaboration with Osum Food Solutions LLP and Fruit Master Agro Fresh Private Limited, Pulwama.

The ministry said the export consignment was scientifically harvested, graded, packed and transported through an efficient cold chain in compliance with international food safety and phytosanitary standards to ensure freshness and quality upon arrival in Singapore.

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The initiative is expected to enable growers to realise "over 50 per cent higher returns compared to conventional marketing channels." It is also expected to encourage export-oriented production, adoption of scientific cultivation practices and improved post-harvest management, while reducing post-harvest losses, enhancing value realisation and generating sustainable livelihood opportunities for fruit-growing communities across Jammu & Kashmir.

The ministry said the export reflects APEDA's continued efforts to strengthen India's horticultural exports through market diversification, export facilitation and improved logistics.

By connecting growers with premium international markets, the initiative is expected to enhance farmers' incomes and further position Jammu & Kashmir as a reliable source of high-value fresh temperate fruits in global markets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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