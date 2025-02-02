JLL Ranks No. 1 in India for Real Estate Investment Advisory: MSCI Real Capital Analytics for 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India JLL, the largest International Property Consulting firm in India, has been ranked #1 for real estate capital markets transaction in MSCI Real Capital Analytics (RCA) for 2025.

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The New York-based MSCI Real Capital Analytics (RCA) rankings identify top commercial real estate investment brokers and advisors globally based on transaction volumes across sectors, including office, retail, industrial, data centres, land etc. The annual MSCI RCA rankings are widely regarded as a benchmark for excellence in the real estate industry.

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According to MSCI-RCA, JLL advised on USD 4.3 billion in transaction value (representing the total deal value on which JLL provided advisory services on) during 2025 capturing nearly 48% market share in India. This ranking underscores JLL’s strengthening position in one of Asia Pacific's most dynamic markets and reinforces its sustained global leadership.

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Market leadership and client trust “Achieving the number one position in India’s real estate capital markets for 2025 reflects exceptional market expertise and the unwavering trust clients place in the team to execute high-stakes, complex transactions. This leadership underscores the strength of an integrated platform, extensive relationships with capital providers, and the world-class talent cultivated across India. Particularly noteworthy is the dominance in core asset sales this year, where the team has established itself as the definitive market leader. This achievement demonstrates not only technical excellence but a deep understanding of what creates value in India’s dynamic real estate landscape, and the ability to execute flawlessly for clients,” said Lata Pillai, Senior Managing Director and Head, Capital Markets, India, JLL.

India’s evolving investment landscape “Despite the overall environment globally, India’s real estate investment market has shown tremendous resilience with both global and domestic institutional capital actively pursuing high-quality assets and scalable development platforms. Investors are increasingly deploying hybrid capital strategies combining equity, structured debt, and strategic joint ventures, to capture opportunities across the entire value chain,” said Nishant Kabra, Managing Director, Investment Sales & Debt Advisory, India, JLL.

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Integrated advisory platform.

JLL’s integrated platform, spanning land and development services, investment sales, and equity and debt advisory, enables the firm to design and execute sophisticated transactions that unite global capital, domestic investors, REITs, and leading developers. The scale of the firm’s 2025 advisory mandates reflects strong investor conviction in India’s long-term growth trajectory. This reinforces JLL’s position as the preferred advisor for transformative deals.

Looking ahead The foundation established in 2024-2025 positions India to emerge as one of the world’s most attractive institutional real estate investment markets over the next investment cycle. The institutional investment outlook in the Indian real estate sector has displayed encouraging trends in recent years and is anticipated to maintain its momentum in the near future.

In 2025, JLL advised on numerous landmark transactions across India. Notable deals included Name Deal Size Description Brookfield REIT – Ecoworld acquisition INR 13,125 crore India’s largest single-asset office sale transaction and the country's biggest office-REIT acquisition was completed when the team advised Brookfield on the sale of a 7.7 million sq. ft. Grade A office campus for INR 131,250 million.

Blackstone – LOGOS India Group INR 1,653 crore The team completed a USD 200 million industrial portfolio sale for LOGOI/ Lo-Goi Group delivering India’s largest warehousing transaction in recent years.

Hines – Mitsubishi Estate Co. – Kanakia Group joint venture GDV-INR 8000 crore Brought together Kanakia Group, US-based Hines, and Japanese giants Mitsubishi Estate and Sumitomo Corporation for a premium 1.5 million sq. ft office development, demonstrating JLL’s capability to bridge international markets and attract significant Japanese institutional capital into India’s commercial real estate sector.

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers – Prime Offices Fund (Nuvama and CW joint venture) Transaction INR 750 crore The Prius Platinum deal represents a landmark 2025 divestment and one of Delhi’s largest single-asset commercial deals in a decade (approx. 0.3 million sq. ft).

Mindspace REIT – Qcity acquisition INR 500 crore Facilitated by JLL, this acquisition by Mindspace Business Parks REIT is the first third-party acquisition since the REIT’s listing and marks a pivotal entry into Financial District, one of Hyderabad’s prominent IT micro markets.

Cognizant Technology Solutions India – Bagmane Constructions deal GDV INR- 3200 crore The team aligned Cognizant’s divestment plans with Bagmane’s expansion. The team delivered high-value asset transaction at an unprecedented speed while maximizing client value and ensuring transaction certainty with a premier buyer like Bagmane Group.

Source: JLL India As India emerges as one of Asia Pacific’s most compelling investment destinations, JLL’s integrated advisory platform, deep market expertise, and proven track record of delivering landmark transactions position the firm to continue shaping the future of real estate investment across the country. This achievement underscores not only JLL's dominant market position but also the firm’s unwavering commitment to driving value creation and setting new benchmarks for excellence in India’s commercial real estate sector.

About JLL JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 113,000 as of December 31, 2025. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500® company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage, and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail, and data center properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services for a broad range of global clients who represent a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit jll.com.

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