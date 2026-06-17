Jnana Smriti Creates Elite World Records with 18-Hour Virtual Storytelling Marathon Across Nine Nations

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17: In an extraordinary celebration of culture, devotion and human values, Jnana Smriti, Bengaluru, Karnataka, has achieved a remarkable global milestone by setting the world record for the Longest Virtual Storytelling Marathon Relay (Team). Organised across multiple countries and time zones, the marathon brought together hundreds of participants in an uninterrupted relay of storytelling rooted in the timeless traditions of the Ramayana, Bhagavatam and Navadurga.

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The event commenced at precisely 11:34 AM IST on Saturday, 25 April 2026, and concluded at 6:13 AM IST on Sunday, 26 April 2026, after running continuously through the night. Following official adjudication and standard deductions as per international record protocols, the marathon was certified for an official duration of 18 hours and 11 minutes. The achievement has been formally recognised by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records and Indian Book of Records. The Citation ceremony of the event was held on June 3, 2026.

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The marathon was conceptualised and organised by Jnana Smriti, an initiative founded by Bhavana Rajesh and co-founded by Padmaja Navaneeth with the vision of preserving and transmitting India's rich storytelling heritage to younger generations. The relay united 241 participants from nine countries, creating a seamless chain of narration that crossed continents, cultures and time zones.

Throughout the marathon, participants narrated a total of 325 stories, including 140 stories from the Ramayana, 175 stories from the Bhagavatam and 10 stories of Navadurga. The relay unfolded without interruption, with each storyteller taking over from the previous participant in perfect coordination, demonstrating remarkable discipline and commitment.

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One of the most moving aspects of the event was the participation of ten children from a local orphanage. Despite their young age and limited exposure to public platforms, the children narrated with extraordinary confidence, sincerity and emotional depth, earning widespread appreciation from viewers and adjudicators alike.

Addressing the gathering during the official declaration ceremony, Dr. M. Santharam,Asian Book of Records, remarked that storytelling remains one of the most powerful tools for shaping values and identity among children. He observed that every child who narrated during the marathon discovered confidence in their own voice, while every listener experienced lessons rooted in empathy, courage and character.

Similarly, Abhinaya Velmani T of the Indian Book of Records highlighted that the marathon represented far more than a world record achievement. She stated that the stories shared carried timeless values -- Lord Rama symbolising integrity, Hanuman selfless devotion, Prahlada unwavering faith, and Navadurga strength and resilience -- while the 18-hour storytelling relay reaffirmed the enduring relevance of oral traditions and cultural learning.

Dr. Kumar, of Elite World Records noted that the accomplishment was particularly significant because of its entirely virtual format involving participants spread across nine countries and multiple time zones. He stated that maintaining uninterrupted continuity, participant coordination and storytelling discipline for nearly nineteen hours reflected exceptional planning and dedication from the organisers and participants alike.

Bhavana Rajesh, Founder of Jnana Smriti, said the initiative was envisioned not merely as a world record attempt, but as a cultural movement to preserve India's storytelling heritage among younger generations. She expressed joy that the event united participants across nations while inspiring children with values of culture, compassion and spirituality.

Padmaja Navaneeth, Co-Founder of Jnana Smriti, said the enthusiastic participation of families, children and storytellers from multiple countries reflected the enduring global appeal of Indian epics and spiritual traditions. She noted that the marathon evolved into a deeply emotional cultural experience connecting people beyond geographical boundaries.

Shammi Proothi, Vice President, ANON Global Foundation, said "Jnana Smriti beautifully united cultures through storytelling, inspiring children worldwide while preserving India's timeless spiritual and moral heritage."

Sri Krishna Prakash, Founder, Shrimath Yoga, appreciated that, "Jnana Smriti's virtual storytelling relay reflected discipline, spirituality and cultural wisdom, inspiring global audiences through sacred stories and collective participation."

Sri Ramesh KL, Chairman, Sri Vijayalakshmi Agarbathi Works, commended that, "The marathon was a remarkable celebration of Indian heritage, proving storytelling remains a powerful medium for nurturing values among children."

Sri Vishnu Pradhan, The Mystic Guru, Founder Aum Zone, appreciated that, "This historic achievement demonstrated how ancient stories continue inspiring humanity, spreading devotion, wisdom and unity beyond geographical and cultural boundaries."

As the final declaration was announced and applause echoed across virtual screens around the world, the event stood as far more than a record-breaking achievement. For 18 hours and 11 minutes, voices from across nations came together to preserve something timeless -- proving that stories rooted in wisdom, devotion and humanity continue to inspire hearts across generations.

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