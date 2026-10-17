Job Abroad? Why a Job Offer Alone Does Not Mean a Work Permit

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: Every year, thousands of Indians dream of working in the UK, Canada, Australia or Europe. Many begin their journey by paying fees for services they have not fully understood, and some end up losing money without getting any closer to a job. Kalyan Biring, founder of Kinbridge Immigration, says the issue is not a lack of ambition among applicants but a lack of clear information about what a work permit actually involves.

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What a work permit really needs

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In most employer-sponsored routes, a work permit application depends on two things from the employer: an offer letter and proof of sponsorship. The offer letter is usually achievable for a skilled candidate who clears the interview. Sponsorship is the harder part. In the UK it is a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS); in Canada, many work permits require a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

Before an employer can obtain sponsorship, it may have to show the government that a suitable local candidate could not be found. Depending on the country and role, this can involve:

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- Advertising the vacancy locally for several weeks

- Engaging legal support to file the required application with the labour or immigration authority

- Meeting eligibility conditions, such as financial stability, years in business and a record of local employment

Such processes can cost an employer several lakh rupees and take months, with no guarantee of approval.

Put yourself in the employer’s place

“An employer can hire someone who already has the right to work in the country, with no added cost or waiting. Or it can hire someone who needs sponsorship, spend heavily, wait months and still risk a refusal,” said Kalyan Biring. “Aspirants should ask themselves why an employer would choose the second candidate.”

This is why employers abroad often prefer candidates who already hold an open work permit, meaning a visa that allows work without employer sponsorship. Depending on eligibility, these may include permanent residence, dependent visas, post-study work visas and job seeker visas.

A referral opens doors, not a job

Another point aspirants should keep in mind is that no one sitting in India can assure a placement with an overseas employer. An employer hires only when a candidate fits an actual requirement, because every hire means paying a monthly salary. A referral can bring an applicant more opportunities to explore, but the job itself is decided by the candidate’s skills and capability, not by who recommended them.

“If every candidate is evaluated by the employer before being hired, how can anyone guarantee a job without that evaluation?” said Kalyan Biring. “A promise of guaranteed placement should itself be treated as a warning sign.”

Aspirants should also be wary of staged or “fake” interviews, where a person is told they have cleared a selection process when no real employer assessment took place. Such interviews can build false confidence and make it easier to ask for payment. A genuine interview should be verifiable with the employer directly.

Know where your money is going

Aspirants considering paying for any overseas employment or visa service, from any provider, are advised to be especially careful when:

- A job offer, sponsorship or visa approval is guaranteed or implied as certain.

- An interview is arranged and you are told you have cleared it, but the employer cannot be independently verified.

- A small upfront “assessment” or “registration” fee is collected, with the larger balance promised only after the visa is granted.

- Fee structures, refund terms or the exact service being paid for are unclear or not provided in writing.

“Small fees can seem low-risk, but they can add up quickly, and many people discover too late what they actually paid for,” Biring said. “No one can guarantee a job offer, employer sponsorship or visa approval. Applicants deserve honest, realistic guidance before they spend a rupee.”

What aspirants can do

- Ask the hard question. Ask how an employer would be motivated to sponsor you over a candidate who already has working rights.

- Verify everything. Confirm that the employer and the vacancy are genuine, and check the rules on the official government immigration website of the country concerned.

- Get it in writing. Get the exact amount, what each payment covers and the refund terms in writing before paying.

- Check authorisation. Confirm that anyone offering immigration advice or services is appropriately authorised to do so.

- Explore alternatives. Consider pathways that do not depend on sponsorship, where you are eligible, and put your money into the route with the best real chance.

Kinbridge Immigration says it prioritises transparency and realistic guidance, and makes no commitments it cannot keep. This release is intended as general public awareness and does not refer to any specific organisation or service provider.

More about the organisation and its founder: kinbridgeconsulting.com/about | kinbridgeconsulting.com/meet-our-founder

Media contact

Kinbridge Immigration | kinbridgeconsulting.com

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