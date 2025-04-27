Job in your home town: Centre mapping job data on PM Gati Shakti portal

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): After Covid introduced us to the practice of work from home, the Central government is working on the innovative idea of 'job at your home town'.

If the initiative succeeds, first-time job seekers may no longer need to leave their native places or migrate to other cities for employment.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is developing a system where job seekers will get options to filter jobs by location, sector, employer, pay scale, required skills, and other attributes, a government source told ANI.

The department is mapping job data on the PM Gati Shakti portal. The Ministry's National Career Service (NCS) portal functions as a digital marketplace connecting employers and job seekers - effectively aligning demand and supply in the job market.

Currently, 41 lakh employers have registered on the platform, and over one crore potential job seekers are listed. In the 2024-2025 financial year alone, approximately 2.7 crore job vacancies have been posted.

By integrating PM Gati Shakti with the NCS portal, these employment opportunities can be geo-tagged. A dedicated mobile app would enable youth to search for nearby job opportunities within a 20-40 km radius. The app would allow filtering by multiple criteria, empowering young people who prefer staying near their hometowns to find suitable employment easily.

This system would particularly benefit first-time job seekers, those with limited skills, and individuals who aren't yet highly employable, allowing them to earn while remaining within their own communities.

The Ministry is actively working on integrating NCS job data with the PM GatiShakti platform. Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat have already made progress in this direction, the government source told ANI.

The Ministry has been in discussions with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG) since last year to advance this initiative, aiming to provide a robust facility for youth in the coming year, he said.

The Ministry is directly engaged with the PM Gati Shakti platform by onboarding and geo-tagging establishments under its two major social security arms - the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Approximately 13 lakh establishments registered with EPFO, 51 under ESIC, and 104 ESIS hospitals are now mapped as a data layer on the PMGS platform.

This visibility helps assess and plan multimodal connectivity infrastructure like roads and railways. These layers will also assist EPFO and ESIC in evaluating current and future project requirements.

Additionally, a survey of 268 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) identified through the PM Gati Shakti platform is being examined to extend social security coverage to a larger workforce.

The Ministry also plans to enhance engagement with the PMGS platform by onboarding other schemes like NCS Centres - particularly those dedicated to differently-abled individuals - to promote inclusive development. This initiative targets support for the poorest and most marginalised sections of society, aligning with India's commitment to equitable growth.

Launched in 2021, PM Gati Shakti represents a transformative approach aimed at driving economic growth and sustainable development. Powered by clean energy and Sabka Prayas (everyone's efforts), it has the potential to create significant job and entrepreneurial opportunities for all. (ANI)

