Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9: Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA), today unveiled the launch of its latest Next Gen Inno-Wear expanding men's innerwear collection, made with advanced Bonding technology that delivers unmatched comfort for everyday luxury.

Designed as a seamless, precision-fit base layer, this collection offers exceptional support that adapts to your every move. Crafted as a seamless, precision-fit base layer, this collection introduces our cutting-edge Bonding Technology, which eliminates traditional stitching and pairs with advanced microfiber fabric to provide a smooth, chafe-free fit, ensuring all-day comfort.

The expansion in the line features premium trunks tailored for the modern man's dynamic routine. Whether you're commuting, collaborating, or powering through a workout, these bonded seamless trunks offer adaptive stretch for ease of movement, StayFresh™ technology for lasting freshness, and a breathable mesh pouch for enhanced ventilation. The ultra-soft, label-free waistband ensures irritation-free wear from morning to night.

"At Jockey, we understand that today's men are looking for more than just functionality, they want innerwear that fits seamlessly into their fast-paced life," said Nihal Rajan, Chief Marketing Officer, Jockey India. "This collection of bonded trunks has been thoughtfully designed for the modern man who values cutting-edge innovation and contemporary aesthetics. By combining Bonding Technology with adaptive comfort and smart design, we've created a collection that lets men move confidently and comfortably through every part of their day. This Next Gen Inno-Wear collection represents the future of innerwear, where advanced innovation meets effortless, everyday comfort."

With a global legacy of over a century, Jockey continues to innovate in the innerwear category balancing quality, technology, and timeless style to meet the evolving needs of today's men.

The new collection is now available at Jockey Exclusive Outlets, leading multi-brand retail stores, popular Marketplaces and online at www.jockey.in, with a focused rollout across key metro cities. To celebrate the launch, Jockey India is rolling out a dynamic multi-platform campaign that highlights the cutting-edge innovation and seamless comfort of the Next Gen Inno-Wear narrative. The campaign will feature an impactful film and visuals across digital, outdoor, and in-store media and targeted content across social platforms; all designed to engage consumers and showcase the collection's blend of technology, style, and everyday luxury.

YouTube link of the campaign: youtu.be/G5WJAtvue6Q

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for the manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY® brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.

Jockey is the company's flagship brand and a market leader in the premium innerwear and leisure wear category. The brand is distributed in 2,852+ cities & towns and available in 113,715+ Multi Brand Outlets, 1,144+ Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO) with extensive presence in 3,026+ Large Format Stores, as also online. Speedo brand is available in 1,074+ stores, 28+ EBOs and 10+ Large Format Stores, spread across 90+ cities.

For further information, please visit www.jockey.in

