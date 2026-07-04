HT Syndication

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Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 4: The new terminal at Jodhpur Airport, spanning 2,52,000 Sq ft and equipped to handle over two million passengers annually, was officially inaugurated on 4th July 2026 by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the presence of the Governor of Rajasthan, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Union Minister of Culture, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, Chairman of AAI and Secretary of AAI. Commissioned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and designed by STHAPATI, the greenfield terminal marks a pivotal milestone in India's aviation expansion and Rajasthan's growing tourism economy.

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A New Chapter for the Blue City in India's Tourism Corridor

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Located on the city's outskirts, the terminal strengthens Jodhpur's position within Rajasthan's heritage triad of Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur, one of India's most-visited cultural corridors. Jodhpur continues to attract global travellers for its indigo-hued old town, the iconic Mehrangarh Fort and luxury wedding destinations. The new infrastructure addresses rising passenger demand, enabling ease of domestic connectivity while positioning Jodhpur to emerge as an international destination of choice in the coming years.

A Terminal Rooted in Legacy, Designed for the Future

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The Terminal draws inspiration from Jodhpur's royal past, set in a city where Maharaja Umaid Singh established the Jodhpur Flying Club in 1931, making Jodhpur an important part of India's earliest aviation history. The new terminal extends this legacy by combining regional regal architectural identity with modern infrastructure. The facade revives prominent elements of Rajputana architecture, including the fluted dome topped with a kalasa on a lotus base, columns, and multifoil arches, which also appear on the airside facade. Inside the terminal, artworks inspired by paintings of Marwar, Rajput-style peacock murals and jharokha motifs celebrate Jodhpur's artistic heritage, meticulously designed and crafted by 'Prastuti '-Mr Mahendra Kodwani.

Ensuring an efficient and comfortable passenger experience while accommodating 2 Million Passengers per year

With a Passenger handling capacity of 2 million passengers per annum, the terminal is equipped to handle the rising number of travellers while ensuring efficient movement. The spatial layout enables intuitive wayfinding with island-style check-in counters, linear security checks, and segregated service circulation. Baggage handling systems have been optimised to minimise processing times. Service and staff movement are routed independently to support operational efficiency without intersecting with public zones.

A Sustainable Model for India's Aviation Infrastructure

The Terminal is designed to aim for GRIHA certification. Sustainability is most effective when embedded in a building's planning rather than introduced through isolated technologies. Passive design, climate responsiveness, and resource efficiency formed the basis of our approach. Aligning with this approach, the terminal integrates sustainability through deep overhangs to reduce heat gain, Glass Fibre Reinforced Concrete (GFRC), Energy-efficient glazing, and solar panel installations, contributing to long-term environmental performance. Energy simulations indicate that the terminal consumes over 50% less energy than the benchmark for comparable airport buildings.

A Catalyst for Regional Growth and Economic Development

Jodhpur Airport serves as a strategic catalyst for tourism-led development, expansion of the hospitality sector, and job creation in Western Rajasthan. The enhanced connectivity is expected to contribute significantly to local employment and boost Rajasthan's position in India's national aviation growth story. Passenger traffic has steadily increased over the past few years, and the terminal is expected to drive further growth through domestic and potential international routes.

Designed by STHAPATI

The terminal has been designed by STHAPATI, a multidisciplinary architectural practice headquartered in New Delhi and Lucknow. Their portfolio spans a spectrum of building typologies, from housing to large-scale urban developments across India and the globe--including New Zealand & Mauritius--spanning more than 100 million sq. ft. They are a pioneer in designing airport terminals and urban mobility infrastructure, shaping mobility hubs that blend efficiency with architectural innovation and cultural underpinnings. STHAPATI's work extends beyond the Indian subcontinent and has received numerous prestigious awards.

STHAPATI is led by Principal Architects Khushboo Bansal and Harsh Varshneya. Khushboo brings a globally informed perspective shaped by her experience on landmark projects in the United Kingdom, including Westfield Developments and the Sheffield Master Plan, while Harsh's expertise lies in the design of large-scale infrastructure projects with a particular focus on aviation, urban mobility, and institutional development that strengthen India's connectivity and global design presence.

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