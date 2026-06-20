Jodhpur’s Young Entrepreneurs Rewrite History as BASTTL Group Crosses ₹150 Crore Valuation

Jodhpur, Rajasthan | June 2026: Jodhpur, the Blue City of Rajasthan, has long been known for its magnificent forts, rich culture, and vibrant heritage. Today, it is adding another distinction to its identity — emerging as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

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In a significant milestone for the city’s growing startup ecosystem, BASTTL Group, a Jodhpur-based multi-vertical business conglomerate, has achieved a combined valuation exceeding ₹150 crore (approximately USD 18 million), establishing itself as one of the most remarkable startup success stories to emerge from Tier-2 India.

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Comprising nine companies operating across automotive media, artificial intelligence, robotics, digital content, creator infrastructure, jewellery, professional training, and social impact, the group represents the power of local talent building businesses with national ambitions.

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Building Big Dreams from Jodhpur The journey of BASTTL Group began with a simple yet ambitious belief — that world-class businesses could be built from Jodhpur. Over time, multiple ventures founded by local entrepreneurs grew alongside one another and eventually evolved into a unified business ecosystem.

Today, the group employs more than 40 professionals and continues to create opportunities for young talent while contributing to Rajasthan’s entrepreneurial growth story.

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The Companies Driving Growth BASTTL Auto India Founder: Anshika Pandit BASTTL Auto India is an automotive media and community platform dedicated to delivering unbiased coverage of cars, motorcycles, and electric vehicles. The platform has built a strong digital presence with more than 300,000 Instagram followers and over 42 million YouTube views, making it one of India’s emerging automotive content platforms.

BASTTL Media Founder: Girish Singaria BASTTL Media serves as the group’s business growth and digital communications division, helping Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands build, launch, and scale successfully. The company provides end-to-end support across brand strategy, branding, website development, content creation, performance marketing, influencer collaborations, lead generation, customer acquisition, and business growth.

CABAI Founder: Anshika Pandit CABAI is a premium car fragrance brand offering a range of alcohol-free fragrances designed to elevate the in-car experience. Built around quality and wellness, the brand has developed a loyal customer base through its long-lasting fragrance solutions.

ROBOAI Hub Founder: Narayan Jangid ROBOAI Hub operates at the intersection of artificial intelligence and robotics, focusing on AI education, technology research, industrial automation, and innovation-driven learning. The company aims to make emerging technologies accessible to students, institutions, and businesses across India.

CoShot Founder: Anand Singaria Positioned as “Building Infrastructure for the Creator Economy,” CoShot is a creator-focused platform connecting creators, brands, production spaces, and monetization opportunities. Beyond studio bookings, the platform enables creators to access professional production facilities, collaboration opportunities, and brand partnerships while helping businesses discover and work with creators effectively.

The Founder Show Founder: Girish Singaria The Founder Show is a rapidly growing entrepreneurial podcast platform featuring candid conversations with founders, innovators, and business leaders from across India. With an audience exceeding 500,000 listeners, the platform continues to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs through real business stories and insights.

Yaksha Jewels Founder: Anjali Seervi Yaksha Jewels is a premium lab-grown diamond jewellery brand offering certified diamond jewellery that combines contemporary aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship. The brand supports local artisans while serving customers across India and international markets.

BASTTL Creative Hub Founder: Sujal Chauhan BASTTL Creative Hub is a professional training initiative focused on equipping young people with practical skills in graphic design, video editing, content creation, branding, and other high-demand digital disciplines essential for today’s creator economy.

Street Paw Community Founders: Alisha Pandit, Saloni Pandit & Himanshu Pandit Street Paw Community is a social impact initiative dedicated to improving the lives of homeless and street animals through rescue efforts, food distribution, medical assistance, and welfare programs. The initiative reflects the group’s commitment to creating meaningful social impact alongside business success.

Team Members Behind BASTTL Group's growth is a multidisciplinary team of more than 40 professionals working across technology, operations, marketing, content, design, robotics, artificial intelligence, and business development.

The success of BASTTL Group is driven by a dedicated team of professionals contributing across its diverse portfolio of companies. Key team members include: 1.Mayank — Human Resources 2.Tamanna Bohra — Creative Brand Manager 3.Pradyumn — Senior Video Editor 4.Lakshita — Senior Graphics Designer 5.Naveen — Video Editor 6.Chahat — Social Media Executive 7.Jasveer — Website Designer 8.Prateek — Website Developer 9.Manoj — Project Manager & Backend Developer 10.Shivendra Singh Thakur — Head of AI and IoT Innovation 11.Suryakant — Content Creator 12.Anurag — Performance Marketer 13.Divya Gehlot — HR Assistant Manager 14.Neha Sharma — Chief Operating Officer 15.Dr. Manisha A. Sharma — Operations & Relationship Executive Manager 16.Govind Devasi — Corporate Services Specialist 17.Rohit Ramawat — Program Coordinator 18.Gajendra Gehlot — Senior Embedded Hardware Engineer 19.Sunny Kushwaha — Associate Developer 20.Nitin Dabi — Associate Developer 21.Anil Prajapat — Associate Developer 22.Kavita — Embedded Systems Trainee 23.Deshraj Mev — Robotics Mentor 24.Gagan Sharma — Project Assistant 25.Yash Harwani — Robotics Associate 26.Harsh Sharma — Robotics Associate 27.Sunny Parihar — Robotics Trainer 28.Rajendra Aratwal — Robotics Trainer 29.Ravikant Sen — Robotics Intern 30.Mahesh Sharma — Robotics Intern 31.Mayank Panwar — AI Intern 32.Homila — Robotics Mentor 33.Amarjeet Singh — Flutter Developer 34.Giriraj Vyas — Product Designer 35.Durgesh — Administrative Support Together, this talented workforce has played a vital role in building and scaling the group's businesses while fostering innovation, generating employment opportunities, and contributing to Jodhpur's emergence as a growing center for entrepreneurship and technology-driven enterprise.

Together, this talented workforce has enabled BASTTL Group to scale multiple businesses simultaneously while fostering innovation, generating employment opportunities, and contributing to Jodhpur's emergence as a growing center for entrepreneurship and technology-driven enterprise.

A Vision Beyond Valuation Speaking on the group’s future direction, Anand Singaria, Managing Director of BASTTL Group, emphasized that the mission extends far beyond financial milestones.

“Jodhpur has always been known for its history, culture, and heritage. The time has come for it to be equally recognized as a center of entrepreneurship and innovation. That is what we are working towards.” The group plans to create new employment opportunities, nurture local talent, strengthen creator and technology ecosystems, and contribute to positioning Jodhpur as one of Rajasthan’s leading startup destinations.

“When people hear the name Jodhpur, we want them to think not only of forts and heritage but also of the young entrepreneurs and innovators who are building successful businesses from this city.” Sharing a message for aspiring entrepreneurs across India’s smaller cities, he added: “If a group valued at ₹150 crore can be built from Jodhpur, it can be built from anywhere in India. All it takes is vision, dedication, consistency, and belief.” About BASTTL Group BASTTL Group is a Jodhpur-based multi-vertical business conglomerate comprising nine companies operating across automotive media, artificial intelligence, robotics, digital content, creator economy infrastructure, jewellery, professional training, and social impact. The group currently has a combined valuation exceeding ₹150 crore and is supported by a team of more than 40 professionals.

For partnership, investment, media, or collaboration opportunities, please visit the respective company websites within the BASTTL ecosystem.

Media Contact Anand Singaria Managing Director, BASTTL Group (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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