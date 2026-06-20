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Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 20: Jodhpur, the Blue City of Rajasthan, has long been known for its magnificent forts, rich culture, and vibrant heritage. Today, it is adding another distinction to its identity -- emerging as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

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In a significant milestone for the city's growing startup ecosystem, BASTTL Group, a Jodhpur-based multi-vertical business conglomerate, has achieved a combined valuation exceeding ₹150 crore (approximately USD 18 million), establishing itself as one of the most remarkable startup success stories to emerge from Tier-2 India.

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Comprising nine companies operating across automotive media, artificial intelligence, robotics, digital content, creator infrastructure, jewellery, professional training, and social impact, the group represents the power of local talent building businesses with national ambitions.

Building Big Dreams from Jodhpur

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The journey of BASTTL Group began with a simple yet ambitious belief -- that world-class businesses could be built from Jodhpur. Over time, multiple ventures founded by local entrepreneurs grew alongside one another and eventually evolved into a unified business ecosystem.

Today, the group employs more than 40 professionals and continues to create opportunities for young talent while contributing to Rajasthan's entrepreneurial growth story.

The Companies Driving Growth

BASTTL Auto India

Founder: Anshika Pandit

BASTTL Auto India is an automotive media and community platform dedicated to delivering unbiased coverage of cars, motorcycles, and electric vehicles. The platform has built a strong digital presence with more than 300,000 Instagram followers and over 42 million YouTube views, making it one of India's emerging automotive content platforms.

BASTTL Media

Founder: Girish Singaria

BASTTL Media serves as the group's business growth and digital communications division, helping Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands build, launch, and scale successfully. The company provides end-to-end support across brand strategy, branding, website development, content creation, performance marketing, influencer collaborations, lead generation, customer acquisition, and business growth.

CABAI

Founder: Anshika Pandit

CABAI is a premium car fragrance brand offering a range of alcohol-free fragrances designed to elevate the in-car experience. Built around quality and wellness, the brand has developed a loyal customer base through its long-lasting fragrance solutions.

ROBOAI Hub

Founder: Narayan Jangid

ROBOAI Hub operates at the intersection of artificial intelligence and robotics, focusing on AI education, technology research, industrial automation, and innovation-driven learning. The company aims to make emerging technologies accessible to students, institutions, and businesses across India.

CoShot

Founder: Anand Singaria

Positioned as "Building Infrastructure for the Creator Economy," CoShot is a creator-focused platform connecting creators, brands, production spaces, and monetization opportunities. Beyond studio bookings, the platform enables creators to access professional production facilities, collaboration opportunities, and brand partnerships while helping businesses discover and work with creators effectively.

The Founder Show

Founder: Girish Singaria

The Founder Show is a rapidly growing entrepreneurial podcast platform featuring candid conversations with founders, innovators, and business leaders from across India. With an audience exceeding 500,000 listeners, the platform continues to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs through real business stories and insights.

Yaksha Jewels

Founder: Anjali Seervi

Yaksha Jewels is a premium lab-grown diamond jewellery brand offering certified diamond jewellery that combines contemporary aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship. The brand supports local artisans while serving customers across India and international markets.

BASTTL Creative Hub

Founder: Sujal Chauhan

BASTTL Creative Hub is a professional training initiative focused on equipping young people with practical skills in graphic design, video editing, content creation, branding, and other high-demand digital disciplines essential for today's creator economy.

Street Paw Community

Founders: Alisha Pandit, Saloni Pandit & Himanshu Pandit

Street Paw Community is a social impact initiative dedicated to improving the lives of homeless and street animals through rescue efforts, food distribution, medical assistance, and welfare programs. The initiative reflects the group's commitment to creating meaningful social impact alongside business success.

Team Members

Behind BASTTL Group's growth is a multidisciplinary team of more than 40 professionals working across technology, operations, marketing, content, design, robotics, artificial intelligence, and business development.

The success of BASTTL Group is driven by a dedicated team of professionals contributing across its diverse portfolio of companies. Key team members include:

1.Mayank -- Human Resources

2.Tamanna Bohra -- Creative Brand Manager

3.Pradyumn -- Senior Video Editor

4.Lakshita -- Senior Graphics Designer

5.Naveen -- Video Editor

6.Chahat -- Social Media Executive

7.Jasveer -- Website Designer

8.Prateek -- Website Developer

9.Manoj -- Project Manager & Backend Developer

10.Shivendra Singh Thakur -- Head of AI and IoT Innovation

11.Suryakant -- Content Creator

12.Anurag -- Performance Marketer

13.Divya Gehlot -- HR Assistant Manager

14.Neha Sharma -- Chief Operating Officer

15.Dr. Manisha A. Sharma -- Operations & Relationship Executive Manager

16.Govind Devasi -- Corporate Services Specialist

17.Rohit Ramawat -- Program Coordinator

18.Gajendra Gehlot -- Senior Embedded Hardware Engineer

19.Sunny Kushwaha -- Associate Developer

20.Nitin Dabi -- Associate Developer

21.Anil Prajapat -- Associate Developer

22.Kavita -- Embedded Systems Trainee

23.Deshraj Mev -- Robotics Mentor

24.Gagan Sharma -- Project Assistant

25.Yash Harwani -- Robotics Associate

26.Harsh Sharma -- Robotics Associate

27.Sunny Parihar -- Robotics Trainer

28.Rajendra Aratwal -- Robotics Trainer

29.Ravikant Sen -- Robotics Intern

30.Mahesh Sharma -- Robotics Intern

31.Mayank Panwar -- AI Intern

32.Homila -- Robotics Mentor

33.Amarjeet Singh -- Flutter Developer

34.Giriraj Vyas -- Product Designer

35.Durgesh -- Administrative Support

Together, this talented workforce has played a vital role in building and scaling the group's businesses while fostering innovation, generating employment opportunities, and contributing to Jodhpur's emergence as a growing center for entrepreneurship and technology-driven enterprise.

Together, this talented workforce has enabled BASTTL Group to scale multiple businesses simultaneously while fostering innovation, generating employment opportunities, and contributing to Jodhpur's emergence as a growing center for entrepreneurship and technology-driven enterprise.

A Vision Beyond Valuation

Speaking on the group's future direction, Anand Singaria, Managing Director of BASTTL Group, emphasized that the mission extends far beyond financial milestones.

"Jodhpur has always been known for its history, culture, and heritage. The time has come for it to be equally recognized as a center of entrepreneurship and innovation. That is what we are working towards."

The group plans to create new employment opportunities, nurture local talent, strengthen creator and technology ecosystems, and contribute to positioning Jodhpur as one of Rajasthan's leading startup destinations.

"When people hear the name Jodhpur, we want them to think not only of forts and heritage but also of the young entrepreneurs and innovators who are building successful businesses from this city."

Sharing a message for aspiring entrepreneurs across India's smaller cities, he added:

"If a group valued at ₹150 crore can be built from Jodhpur, it can be built from anywhere in India. All it takes is vision, dedication, consistency, and belief."

About BASTTL Group

BASTTL Group is a Jodhpur-based multi-vertical business conglomerate comprising nine companies operating across automotive media, artificial intelligence, robotics, digital content, creator economy infrastructure, jewellery, professional training, and social impact. The group currently has a combined valuation exceeding ₹150 crore and is supported by a team of more than 40 professionals.

For partnership, investment, media, or collaboration opportunities, please visit the respective company websites within the BASTTL ecosystem.

Media Contact

Anand Singaria

Managing Director, BASTTL Group

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)