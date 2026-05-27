Johnnette Technologies Signs Strategic MoU with Munitions India Ltd for Advanced Warhead Integration on Loitering Munitions & UCAV Systems

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

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Leading indigenous unmanned combat systems manufacturer, Johnnette Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Munitions India Limited (MIL), a premier Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. The public-private defence partnership marks a significant stride toward complete self-reliance in cutting-edge aerial weapon systems.

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Under the terms of the landmark agreement, Johnnette Technologies and MIL will jointly collaborate on the tactical integration of advanced warheads for Johnnette’s flagship JM series Loitering Munitions platforms, as well as its upcoming Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) programs.

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Strengthening the Indigenous Defence Ecosystem

As India aggressively modernizes its armed forces amid evolving geopolitical challenges, this collaboration bridges private-sector aerospace innovation with state-owned defence infrastructure. By combining Johnnette’s combat-proven autonomous flight technologies with MIL’s world-class ordnance manufacturing infrastructure and explosive chemical expertise, the partnership targets a 100% indigenous supply chain for next-generation precision-strike munitions.

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Key Strategic Verticals of the MoU.

• Next-Gen Integration: Outfitting the Johnnette JM-series loitering munitions and upcoming tactical combat drones with indigenous lethal payloads.

• Aatmanirbhar Bharat Acceleration: Lowering dependence on foreign military components by substituting imported assemblies with custom domestic alternatives.

"We are deeply honored and privileged to partner with Munitions India Limited. This collaboration directly supports the vision of #AatmanirbharBharat by ensuring our armed forces receive mission-ready, highly lethal combat solutions built entirely within the country," said Lt Cdr John Livingstone (Retd.), Founder, Chairman & CEO of Johnnette Technologies. "We extend our gratitude to the leadership at MIL for their trust. The future of Indian defence aviation is autonomous, indigenous, and powerful."

About Johnnette Technologies

Founded in 2014 by military veteran Lt Cdr John Livingstone (Retd.), Johnnette Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as a pioneer in India's unmanned systems ecosystem. The company manufactures cutting-edge tactical UAVs and loitering munitions. Notably, its combat-proven JM-1 loitering munition and JF-2 ISR drones were recently delivered to the Indian Army under Emergency Procurement and showcased alongside Special Forces contingents at the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path.

About Munitions India Limited (MIL)

Munitions India Limited is a leading defence public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It is a premier manufacturer of ammunition, explosives, and ordnance systems, ensuring the combat readiness of the Indian Armed Forces.

Website: www.johnnette.com

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Lt Cdr John Livingstone (Retd), Founder & CEO of Johnnette Technologies, exchanging the signed MoU with Mr. Kumar Vaibhav Gour, I.O.F.S., Executive Director, Munitions India Limited.

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