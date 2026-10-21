Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade Finds Its Next Social Play in Padel

Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade taps into Padel’s growing appeal as a premium lifestyle and social destination, marking its presence in this evolving cultural space.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

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Padel is fast emerging as more than just a sport, becoming a sought-after social pursuit among India’s urban, affluent audiences. With its premium club environments and inherently social format, the game is carving out a distinct place within contemporary lifestyle culture, bringing people together around shared interests and experiences. On the occasion of World Padel Day, Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade announced its foray into this evolving space, aligning with a new generation of social occasions that extend beyond traditional settings.

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To establish a sustained presence in padel, Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade has partnered with 7Padel MS Dhoni (part of the PadelPark India ecosystem), bringing the brand into the sport’s wider ecosystem through a presence across select clubs and courts. The partnership will also see the brand feature across 7Padel’s annual calendar of Americano and Mexicano-format tournaments, enabling sustained engagement with the sport’s growing community. The brand’s foray into padel will kick off with an exhibition match in Mumbai on 24 October 2026, setting the stage for its continued presence in this evolving lifestyle space.

Commenting on Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade’s foray into padel, Varun Koorichh, VP Marketing, International Whiskies, Diageo India, said “Padel is increasingly becoming a lifestyle touchpoint for India’s urban, affluent audiences, bringing together a distinctive mix of sport, style and social connection. Its premium club culture and naturally social format make it an exciting space. For Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade, padel offers an opportunity to connect with a new generation of consumers through a shared appreciation for sport, style and contemporary culture. With our partnership with 7Padel, we aim to strengthen the brand’s association with more elevated ways of socialising.”

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Commenting on the partnership, Jigar Doshi, Co-founder, PadelPark India, said, “As padel continues to scale across India, we believe the strength of the sport lies in building an ecosystem where infrastructure, community and the right brand partnerships come together meaningfully. Our association with Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade is a step in that direction. By bringing Johnnie Walker into our venues and across the Mexicano Series, we’re creating more engaging experiences for our players while bringing new energy to the spaces where our community comes together. For us, the opportunity is to work with partners like Johnnie Walker to create experiences around padel that bring more people into the sport and give the existing community more reasons to keep coming back.”

About Johnnie Walker Johnnie Walker is the world’s number one Scotch Whisky brand* (IWSR 2024), enjoyed by people in over 160 countries. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who craft its whiskies have pursued flavor and quality above all else.

Today’s range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Gold Label Reserve, and Blue Label. Together, Johnnie Walker whiskies sell over 22 million cases annually (IWSR, 2024). It is the number one best-selling Scotch Whisky (IWSR, 2024) and number one trending Scotch whisky brand (Drinks International, 2025).

*According to IWSR Global Database 2025 volume for 2024

About Diageo India

Diageo India is among India’s leading beverage alcohol (alcobev) companies with an outstanding portfolio of premium brands. A subsidiary of Diageo Plc., it is listed in India on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as United Spirits Limited (USL). Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India has one of the largest manufacturing footprints in alcobev with 35 facilities across India. It manufactures, sells, and distributes Johnnie Walker, McDowell’s No1, Black Dog, Black & White, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, Smirnoff, Greater Than, Don Julio, Tanqueray, Godawan, among others, bringing together global expertise and local pride to deliver innovative, world-class products and experiences to consumers. With a strong focus on driving a positive impact on society, Diageo India has been working on collective action to improve livelihoods, championing Grain to Glass sustainability, responsible consumption and nurturing the alcobev ecosystem, to contribute to India’s growth agenda. For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

About 7Padel

7Padel, backed by cricket icon and former Indian captain MS Dhoni, is a leading padel venue management and community platform in India, focused on creating high-quality, professionally managed padel experiences and building a connected player community. With 50+ owned and/or managed centres across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi, and expansion planned across Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Kochi, 7Padel focuses on maintaining consistent standards across infrastructure, operations, coaching, events and technology. As a key part of PadelPark India’s 360° padel ecosystem, 7Padel is contributing to the sport’s growth by making padel more accessible while developing a structured, high-quality ecosystem for players across the country.

About Padelpark India PadelPark India is India’s leading 360° padel ecosystem, dedicated to building, managing, and scaling the sport nationwide. The platform spans infrastructure development through Skypadel India, competitive play via the Mercedes-Benz Indian Padel Tour, grassroots and elite training through the Indian Padel Academy in partnership with Westlife Foodworld, Bullpadel India as the sole distributor of Bullpadel products in India, and 7Padel MS Dhoni as its consumer-facing brand. With a mission to make padel accessible, aspirational, and professionally managed, PadelPark India continues to drive the structured growth of the sport through strategic partnerships, international collaborations, and community-led initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.padelpark.in/

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Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade marks its foray into padel with an exhibition match in Mumbai on 24 October 2026.

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