Johnson & Johnson Launches "Dual Control" Campaign in Asia Pacific to Empower Patients with IBD to Balance Disease Management and Dreams

Singapore, September 30: Johnson & Johnson today launched the Dual Control campaign in Asia Pacific to raise awareness about the importance of enhanced shared decision-making and how it can help patients achieve sustained endoscopic remission, enabling patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) to take dual control of the condition and their life aspirations. The campaign provides a range of educational resources across Asia Pacific.

- New IBD research shows that, even during clinical remission, people living with Crohn's disease continue to experience greater work impairment than the general population

- The new campaign aims to empower patients to take dual control of disease management and life aspirations by striving for endoscopic remission through shared decision-making

Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC), the two main forms of IBD, affect around 10 million people worldwide, and the number of patients is increasing in Asia[1],[2],[3]. Typically beginning in adolescence[4], IBD causes symptoms like diarrhea, blood in stool, and abdominal pain[5], affecting schooling[6], careers[7], and relationship development[8]--forcing many to live a 'double life'--appearing normal while silently struggling with the condition.

Globally, only 10% of CD patients experience sustained clinical remission[9], and many UC patients still rely on traditional treatments[10]. Recent findings from a sub-analysis of iCREST-CD study in Japan, the largest nation-wide cohort study in Asia for newly diagnosed patients with CD, revealed that presenteeism--impairment while working--remains higher at 25.7% among patients with CD who were in clinical remission, compared to 20.1% in the general Japanese population[11],[12]. This indicates the need for disease management that can help provide sustained and deeper remission.

Although IBD treatments have advanced, less than 40% of patients had previously heard of the term "mucosal healing" (endoscopic remission), which refers to the absence of active disease seen during a colonoscopy, compared to clinical remission which focuses on symptom resolution[13],[14].

Dr. Kenji Watanabe, Professor, Department of Internal Medicine for IBD at University of Toyama, Japan, emphasized: "The disconnect on treatment goals highlights the need for shared decision making to help elevate IBD care. A trusted relationship and open communication between patients and clinicians are essential to bridge this knowledge gap, equip patients for discussions on treatment preferences, and help them pursue their aspirations and live fully."

There has been an identified discrepancy regarding the definition of remission between patients and physicians, which could affect treatment expectations and outcomes[13]. Patients often define remission as symptom resolution, while physicians rely on test results like colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy[14]. Endoscopic remission correlates with a better quality of life, lower risks of surgery and hospitalization[15], and a higher likelihood of sustained remission[16].

"Living with IBD is overwhelming for many patients," said Ms. Nidhi Swarup, President of the Crohn's & Colitis Society of Singapore and a patient living with CD for more than 10 years. "We are eager to understand more about our condition and available treatment options. We need holistic care which includes easy-to-digest educational materials, affordable treatment options, peer support and compassionate care from the medical team to achieve this. When patients have access to clear information and feel supported, we can actively participate in our care and work towards our personal goals."

Shared decision making could help patients and doctors partner more effectively to improve treatment outcomes[17], but it remains underutilized across Asia. While more than 80% of IBD patients and physicians favor shared decision making globally[17], 53% of patients in Japan worry about asking too many questions[18], and 30% of patients in China express dissatisfaction with the depth and length of dialogue at consultations[19].

Dr. Yan Chen, Co-Founder of the China Crohn's and Colitis Foundation and Chief Physician of Gastroenterology of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, China, emphasized: "Shared decision making enables doctors to tailor treatments, helping patients manage their condition and pursue their aspirations -- ushering in a new era of dual control. To achieve this, we are enhancing effective patient education in China through digital tools and social media. This allows us to address patient needs by providing a more time- and cost-efficient way to access important information."

"Building on three decades of commitment to IBD innovation, our goal of this campaign is to bridge care and communication gaps, helping patients not just manage their disease, but reclaim the life and dreams they deserve. When patients are empowered with the right information and actively participate in their care, endoscopic remission becomes more than a possibility--it turns into a meaningful path to dual control," said Earl Dancel, Vice President of Commercial Strategy at the Asia Pacific Strategy Office, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Asia Pacific.

The campaign's educational resources include: a patient empowerment video #MyDualControl: Don't let IBD put your dreams on hold featuring HCP-patient dialogues, the #YouSeeUC digital program in China to break the myth of remission and promote shared decision making; educational content in Japan with advice from leading healthcare professionals to help IBD patients manage their "Work-Sick Balance"; and patient stories shared via media highlight disease management experiences in Singapore.

About the Dual Control Campaign

In collaboration with gastroenterologists, advocacy groups, and the media, the campaign aims to empower patients to take dual control of disease management and life aspirations by striving for endoscopic remission through shared decision-making.

About Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) refers to chronic gastrointestinal disorders, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis[1]. Common symptoms include diarrhea, blood in stool, weight loss, mouth ulcers, and abdominal pain[5]. Since the 21st century, western countries have stabilized IBD incidence rates, while Asia has experienced a continuous rise[3]. Typically beginning in adolescence[4], IBD affects patients schooling[6], careers[7], and relationships[8].

Currently, no cure is available for IBD, and the primary treatment goal is achieving and maintaining remission. IBD remission including symptom control or clinical remission as resolution of active symptoms, mucosal healing (endoscopic remission) refers to an absence of active disease seen during a colonoscopy, and histologic remission (also known as deep remission) occurs when no active inflammation is seen at the tissue level[14].

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ or at www.innovativemedicine.jnj.com. Follow us at @JNJInnovMed.

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Asia Pacific is a division of Johnson & Johnson International (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., which is a Johnson & Johnson company.

