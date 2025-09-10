Join the Cause! Join the Run! – A Run for Mental Well Being Shree TMT Hyderabad 10K Run – Mind Over Miles

Mind Over Miles “A Run for Mental Well-being” - 10K and 5k Run is being organised on 9th of November, 2025 by AD Life Trust and Orange Hub Events in partnership with Little Ones Cure Foundation to address the startling mental health issues ready to brace Hyderabad City.

The call is for an urgent awareness and dialogue on Mental Health, the need to prevent it and to reach out for early Help

Mental Health ranks 3rd among global health concerns . Hyderabad, while a rapidly developing city, is facing significant mental health challenges, with a global report ranking it among the lowest metro cities in India for mental well-being , particularly affecting youth and young adults who report feeling "distressed" or "struggling".

Key Findings and Concerns

• Low Mental Well-being Score:

Hyderabad scored 58.3 on the Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) scale in a 2024 global report by Sapien Labs, well below the global average of 63 and second only to Delhi in India among metro cities.

• Youth Vulnerability:

The city's youth are particularly affected, with 32% of Hyderabadis falling into the "distressed" or "struggling" categories, characterized by poor emotional regulation, strained relationships, and diminished mental performance

• Stigma and discrimination surrounding mental disorders

There is a high level of stigma and discrimination surrounding mental Health Disorders which in turn delays early detection and diagnosis and treatment, which then leads to long term consequences.

This programme is being supported by Shree TMT Steel Bars, Little Cure Foundation (Life Saving Medical care for underprivileged Children) ,Finishing Pointe as Design Partner, KIMS as the Health Partner, SKY Veda and Healthy Wealthy Diet as Hydration Partners and Agreekart.

With over 5,000 runners expected, the event promises to inspire Hyderabad with a powerful message: health is not only physical but also mental, and together we can make a difference.

Bytes from the Title Sponsor – SHREE TMT

Mr. Neeraj Goenka, Director, Shree TMT, said:

“At SHREE TMT, we believe true strength is not measured only in the steel and concrete that build our cities, but also in the strength of the human mind and spirit. That is why we are proud to once again be the Title Sponsor of the SHREE TMT Hyderabad 10K & 5K Run – Mind Over Miles, an initiative dedicated to raising awareness on mental health and well-being.

We invite everyone to join us on 9th November 2025, 6:00 AM at Gachibowli Stadium for the SHREE TMT Hyderabad 10K & 5K Run – Mind Over Miles. Every mile we run together is a step towards building a healthier, happier, and stronger future.”

Mr. Karan Goenka, CEO, Shree TMT, said:

“Shree TMT has always stood for building strong foundations. But we believe that foundations are not only about steel and infrastructure — they are also about people, communities, and their well-being. Supporting Mind Over Miles is our way of reinforcing this belief.

Through this run, we want to send a message that health is holistic — physical and mental together. By joining this initiative, participants will not only be running for themselves but also for children in need, making this event doubly meaningful.

Mr. Siddarth Goenka, Director, Shree TMT, added:

“As a brand that has earned the trust of millions, Shree TMT believes that our role goes beyond business. We have a responsibility to support causes that can bring real change. Mind Over Miles is one such cause, and we are proud to be associated with it.

From the Organisers

Mr. Aijay Reddy, Co Founder, Orange Hub Events, said:

“Orange Hub Events has always believed in creating experiences with purpose. Mind Over Miles is more than just a run — it is a platform to drive awareness about mental health while also supporting lifesaving care for underprivileged children. We are proud to lead this initiative along with our partners and Hyderabad’s enthusiastic running community.

Ms. Dolly, Member Trustee, AD Life Trust, said:

“Mind Over Miles is special because it blends physical fitness, mental well-being, and social responsibility into one powerful message. We want every participant to feel that they are running not just for themselves, but for society at large.

When people unite for a cause, the impact goes far beyond the race day. That is why we are proud to bring this event to Hyderabad — a city that has always embraced meaningful movements.”

Ms. Tabita,Founder, Orange Hub Events, added:

“In the lead-up to this run, our team has been conducting awareness sessions in colleges, apartments, and corporates, and the engagement has been incredible. People want to talk about mental health; they just need the right platform. Mind Over Miles gives them that space — open, inclusive, and inspiring.

Mr. Vidya Bhushan, Chairman of Little Ones Cure Foundation, a unit of Bal Arogya Samvardhan, said: At Little Ones Cure Foundation, our mission is to ensure that no child is denied lifesaving medical care because of financial limitations. By linking this noble cause with mental health awareness and a community fitness event, we are amplifying hope for children in need.

Every registration, every runner, every step contributes directly to saving lives. We are grateful to be part of this initiative and look forward to seeing Hyderabad run with purpose on November 9th.

Call to Action

Registrations are now open. Join us at the Shree TMT Hyderabad 10K & 5K Run – Mind Over Miles: A Run for Mental Well-being to run for health, hope, and humanity.

Date: November 9, 2025

Time: 6:00 AM

Venue: Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad

For registrations, please visit: www.orangehub.co.in

Every step you take is a step towards a healthier, stronger future.

