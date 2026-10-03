Joint initiative of Pune Municipal Corporation and Anandvan Foundation; Plantation of 6,500 trees in Pune, way cleared for Kothrud DP Road

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Anandvan Foundation have jointly undertaken a plantation and transplantation drive, under which 6,500 new trees will be planted and 500 existing trees will be transplanted in Pune.

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Anandvan Foundation has given its consent to Pune Municipal Corporation to carry out plantation and transplantation work on 7 hectares of land at Survey No. 18, Yewalewadi, under its supervision. After the plantation and transplantation, the responsibility for the maintenance and conservation of these trees will also remain with the Pune Municipal Corporation. A copy of this consent letter has also been given to the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pune.

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This decision will help in the environmental mitigation measures related to the proposed G. A. Kulkarni Path to Karve Putla DP Road project in Kothrud and will help clear the way for further processing of this important road.

This new road has been proposed with the aim of making internal connectivity in the area smoother and reducing the traffic load on the existing major roads. Some trees will be affected due to this project, out of which those suitable for transplantation will be transplanted. At the same time, new trees will be planted on a large scale at the identified site.

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On this occasion, Rajesh Bankar, Officer of Pune Municipal Corporation's Road Department, said, “The objective of the proposed Karve Putla road link is to improve internal connectivity in Kothrud and reduce traffic pressure on existing roads and junctions. In the backdrop of redevelopment and increasing traffic, this additional route will help in more effectively distributing local traffic and improving 'last-mile connectivity' in the area. As Pune city grows, it is essential to take infrastructure development and environmental responsibility forward together.”

He further said, “We thank Anandvan Foundation for making available the necessary space for the plantation and transplantation program. This space will allow this work to be done in a planned manner. After planting the trees, their proper maintenance and conservation is equally important. Pune Municipal Corporation will take responsibility for the long-term maintenance of these trees.”

Founder Secretary of Anandvan Foundation, Bhupesh Sharma said, “We are happy to make available to Pune Municipal Corporation the land earmarked for plantation and transplantation. This initiative will add meaningfully to Pune's green cover and we hope that with proper long-term maintenance, this initiative will prove to be sustainable.”

In the last few years, Kothrud area has seen large-scale redevelopment, leading to an increase in population density and traffic volume. Most of the internal road network in this area was developed when the traffic volume was relatively low. The proposed new road link will provide one more internal alternative route to the area. This will help in more effective distribution of local traffic and make traffic smoother in the area.

This road will also complement the expanding public transport system in Pune. This includes the proposed new 4A extension of Pune Metro from Nal Stop to Warje and Manikbagh.

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