Journey Of Thrillophilia The #1 Tour Package Company: from Zip-Lines to World Maps

New Delhi [India], August 20: Fifteen years ago, Thrillophilia was where people booked paragliding adventures in Goa or sunset camel rides in Jaisalmer's golden dunes. At a time when travel meant flights and hotels, Thrillophilia focused on something different: making India’s scattered adventure activities easy to find and book online. For years, it became the go-to marketplace for experiences, serving a new generation of travellers who wanted more than just the basics.

Fast forward to today, and Thrillophilia has undergone a complete transformation — evolving from a niche activity booking platform into India's largest and most trusted holiday package brand.

Today, millions of travelers rely on Thrillophilia to craft their entire journey — from quick getaways to elaborate three-week cultural tours through Europe. What started as a marketplace for scattered adventure activities is now India’s largest and most trusted holiday package brand, one that plans, personalizes, and delivers complete holiday experiences.

This is not just a growth story of scaling up, it's a reinvention story of how the founders reimagined what modern travel planning could be. Through tech-driven AI innovations, they built #1 tour package brand for travelers who want their holidays to be as unique as they are.

The Early Days & The Big Shift

When Thrillophilia launched, the goal was simple: put India’s scattered adventure activities on one easy-to-use platform.

And it worked.

Adventure activities like rafting in Rishikesh, paragliding in Bir, and scuba diving in the Andaman- all bookable online.

By 2017, the brand had become India’s go-to place for experiences, serving travellers who wanted more than just flights and hotels.

Then the world paused.

The pandemic grounded flights, shut borders, and left day-trip suppliers with empty calendars. For Thrillophilia, it was the moment to ask a bigger question: If we can connect travellers to a single activity, why can’t we connect them to an entire journey?

This pivot wasn’t about listing pre-made packages. It was about rethinking what a holiday could be — flexible, responsive, and designed around the person taking it.

Building Holidays That Think

Leaving behind static brochures, Thrillophilia built an AI-powered engine that can create 20+ ready-to-book trip options in minutes. This isn’t about picking a fixed package; it’s about building your own holiday.

Planning a honeymoon in Bali? The system may suggest volcano treks, beach dinners, and spa sessions, or swap in family-friendly activities if you’re travelling with children.

Driving through Ladakh? It can check real-time weather, suggest alternate routes, and show only hotels that actually have rooms available.

Every Destination, A New Story

Today, Thrillophilia offers 10,200+ curated itineraries across 70+ countries and 200 Indian destinations. It’s the difference between booking “a Europe trip” and booking your Europe trip — with the exact cities, experiences, and pace you want.

The range is vast:

• A luxury honeymoon in the Maldives with private sandbank dinners

• A Tamil Nadu temple circuit with heritage hotels and food walks

• A self-drive Iceland adventure with glacier hikes and hot springs

• A wellness retreat in Bali with daily yoga and island hopping

With Thrillophilia. no two trips look alike because no two travellers do.

A Brand Built on Trust

From the very beginning, travellers associated Thrillophilia with reliability. When the brand started as an activity provider, people booked weekend treks, adventure sports, or a single day of rafting, and came back with the confidence that everything worked exactly as promised. That early trust carried forward when Thrillophilia stepped into full-scale holidays. Travellers already knew the brand and felt assured about choosing it for longer, more complex trips.

Even today, that same spirit defines the experience. A rained-out trek turns into a cooking class. A fully booked hotel is replaced with an equivalent option before check-in. A midnight query is answered by someone who knows exactly where you are on your itinerary. It’s why over 3.9 million travellers have chosen Thrillophilia, and why 97% of them rate their trips 4 stars or higher.

Thrillophilia: The Largest Holiday Package Brand

From activity bookings to full-scale, end-to-end holidays, Thrillophilia has become the largest and most popular tour package brand. The platform is not just selling trips, it is redefining how holidays are imagined, built, and experienced. Powered by AI, real-time automation, and 24/7 support, Thrillophilia delivers journeys that are flexible, seamless, and deeply personalized.

In this light, co-founder Abhishek Daga puts it simply: “We started with single experiences. Now we deliver entire journeys. The scale changed, but the mission hasn’t - to make every trip the best trip you’ve ever taken.”

Today, Thrillophilia stands as more than a travel company. It is the face of a new era in holiday planning — the largest, most trusted, and most technologically advanced holiday package brand.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)