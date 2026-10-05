CHENNAI, India, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyalukkas Group has completed the first batch of 89,955 one-gram, 22K gold rings entrusted to the company under the Tamil Nadu Government's 'Thai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam' by honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay.

Under the initiative, eligible newborn children delivered at government hospitals across the State will receive a one-gram gold ring. Approximately 4.41 lakh newborn children across Tamil Nadu are expected to benefit from the initiative.

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Joyalukkas emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the procurement, quoting just one paisa towards making charges, BIS hallmarking, insurance, transportation and packing, excluding the cost of gold.

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The first batch of 89,955 rings will be supplied to 107 designated government hospitals, primarily high-load CEmONC centres. The rings are being manufactured as per the prescribed one-gram weight and 22K purity specifications, with each ring carrying the required BIS hallmark and six-digit HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) number for authenticity and traceability.

The rings are packed in exclusive packaging developed specifically for the initiative, ensuring secure handling and transportation to the designated government hospitals. Packing and dispatch of the first batch are currently underway from Joyalukkas' dedicated hubs in Chennai and Coimbatore.

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Dr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director, Joyalukkas Group, said: "We are deeply honoured to be associated with the Thai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam and grateful to the Government of Tamil Nadu and Hon'ble Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay for giving us the opportunity to be part of this meaningful initiative. The birth of a child is a deeply special moment for every family, and gold has always had a unique place in our traditions as a symbol of blessings and auspicious beginnings. Tamil Nadu has given us immense love and support over the years, and this initiative gives Joyalukkas an opportunity to contribute in a meaningful way to the people of the State."

Joyalukkas has a strong presence across Tamil Nadu, with more than 30 showrooms serving customers across the State. The brand has been popularly known as the 'Rasi Kadai' among families in Tamil Nadu

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