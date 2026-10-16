DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Joyalukkas to open Middle East’s largest jewellery showroom in Dubai on October 18

Joyalukkas to open Middle East’s largest jewellery showroom in Dubai on October 18

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:56 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dubai: Joyalukkas will inaugurate ‘Jewel of Joy’, billed as the Middle East’s largest jewellery showroom, at Dubai Gold District on October 18 at 11 am. The 25,000-square-foot showroom will be inaugurated in the presence of Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade. Housing jewellery stock worth AED 700 million, the showroom will feature gold jewellery, bridal collections, diamonds and precious stones. A key attraction will be the ‘Royal Bangle Walk’, a giant bangle installation that visitors can walk through.

The showroom will offer four specialised experiences, including an Exclusive Designer Studio for personalised consultations and bespoke creations, a Premium VIP Lounge, a kids’ engagement zone and dedicated jewellery maintenance and repair services. Dr Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, said the new destination reflected the company’s nearly four decades of association with the UAE and its commitment to enhancing the customer experience. Joyalukkas operates in 13 countries across four continents, with more than 200 showrooms and over 10,000 professionals worldwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts