Joyalukkas to open Middle East’s largest jewellery showroom in Dubai on October 18

Dubai: Joyalukkas will inaugurate ‘Jewel of Joy’, billed as the Middle East’s largest jewellery showroom, at Dubai Gold District on October 18 at 11 am. The 25,000-square-foot showroom will be inaugurated in the presence of Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade. Housing jewellery stock worth AED 700 million, the showroom will feature gold jewellery, bridal collections, diamonds and precious stones. A key attraction will be the ‘Royal Bangle Walk’, a giant bangle installation that visitors can walk through.

The showroom will offer four specialised experiences, including an Exclusive Designer Studio for personalised consultations and bespoke creations, a Premium VIP Lounge, a kids’ engagement zone and dedicated jewellery maintenance and repair services. Dr Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, said the new destination reflected the company’s nearly four decades of association with the UAE and its commitment to enhancing the customer experience. Joyalukkas operates in 13 countries across four continents, with more than 200 showrooms and over 10,000 professionals worldwide.

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