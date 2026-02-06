Joyville Shapoorji Housing to develop row houses in Howrah, West Bengal

Howrah, February 6, 2026: Joyville Shapoorji Housing, an aspirational housing platform by Shapoorji Pallonji, Actis, ADB, and IFC, has announced the launch of Shapoorji Pallonji One Estate, a collection of premium row houses within its integrated 30 acres gated development, Joyville Howrah, strategically located near Santragachi in Howrah. Spread across 8 acres, the project will offer 180 premium row houses. Building on the strong response of earlier phases of Joyville Howrah, Shapoorji Pallonji One Estate reintroduces the charm of independent living through thoughtfully designed row houses that combine the privacy of standalone homes with the safety, convenience, and shared benefits of a modern gated development.

Advertisement

Home to a thriving community of over 800 families, Joyville Howrah is one of the largest occupied gated developments in Howrah. Nearly 75 per cent of the masterplan is dedicated to open and green spaces, creating a balanced lifestyle shaped by landscaped environments, well-planned infrastructure and vibrant social spaces.

Advertisement

The row houses at Shapoorji Pallonji One Estate have been designed to offer residents a greater privacy while maintaining a strong sense of community. Landscaped lawns, walking paths and dedicated outdoor areas create everyday spaces for relaxation and recreation, allowing families to enjoy the familiarity of independent homes within a secure, managed setting.

Advertisement

Strategically located near Santragachi, the project offers excellent connectivity to key parts of Kolkata and surrounding areas. It enjoys seamless access to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Santragachi and Howrah railway stations, Dakshineshwar and Howrah Maidan metro stations, and the upcoming elevated flyover for improved east-west connectivity, as well as arterial roads such as the Kona Expressway, and Howrah Bridge, ensuring convenient access to business districts, social hubs and essential services.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Sriram Mahadevan, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and Managing Director, Joyville by Shapoorji Housing, said, “In established urban markets, the definition of a good home is evolving. While the aspiration for independent living remains strong, homebuyers today are equally mindful of long-term livability, security and the quality of infrastructure. Row houses within a well-planned gated development strike this balance thoughtfully. With Shapoorji Pallonji One Estate, we intend to offer homes that provide privacy and ownership while being supported by professionally managed amenities, open spaces and community infrastructure. This approach reflects our broader philosophy of building homes that remain relevant, comfortable and valuable over time.” The residents will have access to a fully operational clubhouse featuring over 25 premium amenities, including a swimming pool, gymnasium, banquet hall, indoor games facilities, and serviced guest rooms. The development also integrates a high-street retail zone, offering convenient shopping, dining, and leisure experiences within the premises.

Advertisement

Shapoorji Pallonji One Estate is part of SPRE’s continued vision to develop quality homes within thoughtfully planned gated community that prioritise comfort, openness, and community living. Backed by the 160+ year legacy of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s engineering excellence and trust, Joyville by Shapoorji Housing continues to shape aspirational housing across India.

About Joyville: Joyville is a platform by Shapoorji Pallonji, Actis, ADB, and IFC to develop aspirational housing projects in India. It has already launched Joyville Howrah (near Kolkata), Joyville Virar (near Mumbai), Joyville Hinjewadi (Pune), Joyville Gurugram, Joyville Hadapsar Annexe (Pune), Joyville Sensorium (Pune), and Joyville Celestia (Pune) to the Joyville bouquet of projects.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)