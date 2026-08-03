JPC recommends measures to ease corporate compliance, strengthen governance framework in Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Joint Committee of Parliament on the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 has recommended a series of measures aimed at simplifying corporate compliance, promoting ease of doing business and strengthening corporate governance safeguards.

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The Committee, in its report presented to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, examined provisions relating to the Companies Act, 2013 and the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008, and recommended measures after detailed consultations with government departments, regulators, industry representatives, legal experts and other stakeholders.

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The key recommendations of the Committee include reducing compliance burdens for law-abiding companies, promoting proportionate regulatory enforcement and replacing certain procedural offences with civil penalty mechanisms instead of criminal action.

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The Committee supported the objective of decriminalising minor procedural defaults while ensuring that serious fraud-related and public-interest violations continue to face stringent action.

The panel also backed measures to provide greater flexibility to One Person Companies, small companies, start-ups and producer companies, while improving operational efficiency of corporate regulations.

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On Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), the Committee recommended acceptance of provisions aimed at simplifying incorporation procedures by making professional certification requirements applicable only where such professionals are engaged. The Committee observed that the move would reduce procedural requirements while maintaining necessary safeguards.

The Committee further recommended a coordinated and transparent regulatory framework for International Financial Services Centre (IFSC)-related LLP provisions. It stressed that subordinate legislation and procedural guidelines should be framed on time through consultation with relevant ministries, regulators and stakeholders.

On Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Committee supported measures aimed at providing relaxations to eligible small companies while maintaining accountability and transparency in corporate responsibility mechanisms.

The panel also examined provisions relating to conversion of certain trusts into LLP structures, noting that the framework would provide flexibility in fund structuring and improve ease of doing business.

The Committee highlighted the importance of technology-driven governance reforms, including digital processes, electronic communication mechanisms and modernised compliance systems to improve efficiency while protecting stakeholder interests.

The report also recommended strengthening the role of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) and improving corporate reporting standards to enhance investor confidence and governance practices.

The Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 seeks to simplify corporate legal procedures, reduce compliance burdens and align India's corporate regulatory framework with evolving business practices and global standards. (ANI)

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