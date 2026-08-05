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Delhi NCR [India], August 5: As India's live entertainment and experiential marketing industry continues to witness unprecedented growth, the demand for integrated entertainment platforms capable of connecting brands, artists and young audiences has never been greater. Over the past decade, college festivals have evolved into some of the country's most influential marketing and cultural platforms, while artist-led experiences have become an essential part of brand engagement strategies. Against this backdrop, JRNY Entertainment has emerged as one of India's leading single-window entertainment companies, bringing together artist management, live entertainment, youth engagement and experiential marketing under one roof.

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Celebrating 11 successful years and entering its 12th year of operations, JRNY Entertainment continues to strengthen its presence as a trusted entertainment partner for educational institutions, brands, corporate organisations and public-sector undertakings (PSUs) across India.

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Founded in 2015 by Yashvardhan Goel after completing his B.Tech., JRNY Entertainment has grown from an artist management venture into a nationwide entertainment company that curates and executes 100+ college festivals annually. Over the years, the company has partnered with some of India's most prestigious educational institutions, including leading Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and several of the country's premier private universities and colleges. Beyond campuses, JRNY Entertainment works with corporate organisations, public-sector undertakings and leading brands to deliver large-scale entertainment and experiential marketing solutions across India.

JRNY Entertainment by the Numbers

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- 11+ Years of Industry Excellence

- 1,000+ Artists Collaborated With

- 1,000+ Live Shows Successfully Executed

- 100+ College Festivals Programmed Every Year

- 10 Lakh+ Students Engaged Across India

- 100+ Brand Campaigns Delivered

- Presence Across IITs, IIMs, NITs and Leading Private Universities

At the heart of JRNY Entertainment's growth is its expansive campus ecosystem, which enables brands to connect with one of India's most influential consumer segments: young audiences. Through college festivals, campus activations, sponsorship integrations, artist collaborations and immersive live experiences, the company helps brands build authentic engagement with students across premier educational institutions. By bringing artist management, bookings, festival programming and brand partnerships under a single integrated platform, JRNY Entertainment simplifies execution while delivering measurable value for brands, artists and event organisers alike.

Over the years, JRNY Entertainment has collaborated with an impressive spectrum of India's most celebrated artists and performers. Its portfolio spans legendary Bollywood voices such as Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Mithoon, Javed Ali, Shaan, Papon and Ankit Tiwari, alongside new-age music sensations including Darshan Raval, Raghav Chaitanya, Chaar Diwari, Taba Chake and Raman Negi. The company has also worked with some of India's most iconic live bands, including The Local Train and Indian Ocean, reflecting its diverse presence across multiple music genres.

Beyond music, JRNY Entertainment has collaborated with leading stand-up comedians including Aditya Kulshreshtha (Kullu), Vivek Samtani and the recent most popular figure Samay Raina, further expanding its footprint across India's fast growing live entertainment landscape. The company currently exclusively manages acclaimed singer-songwriter Nikhil D'Souza, while its wider artist roster includes Sharvi Yadav, Ami Mishra, DJ Tasha, Anuj Rehan, Shreya Baruah and Pratiksha Vashisth.

Commenting on the milestone, Yashvardhan Goel, Founder of JRNY Entertainment, said:

"Our vision has always been to build a platform that creates value for every stakeholder in the entertainment ecosystem. Over the past eleven years, we have consistently expanded our presence across artist management, college festivals, brand collaborations and experiential marketing. As we enter our 12th year, our focus remains on creating meaningful partnerships that help brands connect with young audiences while enabling artists and event organisers to scale through a single integrated platform. We believe the future of entertainment lies in creating experiences that combine music, culture, technology and brand storytelling in meaningful ways."

Beyond entrepreneurship, Goel has been actively associated with Vyapar Mandal since 2020 and currently serves as the State Joint General Secretary of its Youth Wing, contributing towards initiatives focused on the welfare and development of the trading community across Uttar Pradesh. He is also the author of the poetry collection "Kuch Khwab Bhej Dun".

Looking ahead, JRNY Entertainment plans to further strengthen its collaborations with brands, educational institutions, artists and creators while expanding its footprint across India's rapidly growing entertainment economy. With youth engagement, live experiences and experiential marketing becoming central to modern brand communication, the company aims to deepen its presence across campuses, concerts, corporate entertainment and creator led experiences, reinforcing its position as one of India's most comprehensive entertainment solutions providers.

About JRNY Entertainment

Founded in 2015, JRNY Entertainment is a Delhi-NCR-based entertainment company specializing in artist management, live entertainment, experiential marketing and youth engagement. Operating as a single window entertainment platform, the company seamlessly brings together artists, brands, educational institutions and event organizers to create impactful experiences across India. With expertise spanning artist management, artist bookings, college festival programming, brand activations, sponsorship integrations, corporate entertainment and music management, JRNY Entertainment has established itself as a trusted partner for some of the country's most prestigious institutions and leading brands. As it enters its next phase of growth, the company remains committed to shaping the future of India's live entertainment ecosystem by creating meaningful collaborations, memorable experiences and long-term value for every stakeholder.

Website: www.jrnyentertainment.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jrnyentertainment

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