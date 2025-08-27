JSW MG Motor India Ushers In a New Era of Sports Cars in the Country

Delivers Eight Cybersters on a Single Day at New MG SELECT Aiconic Automobiles Centre in Bengaluru Central Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India JSW MG Motor India’s new-age luxury channel, MG SELECT, today welcomed a fresh cohort of sports car enthusiasts and luxury automotive buyers, as eight units of the MG Cyberster were handed over at the MG SELECT Aiconic Automobiles Experience Centre in Bengaluru Central. The keys to the world’s fastest MG were handed over by Parth Jindal, Director, JSW MG Motor India, officially making the customers part of a pioneering chapter in India's sports car history.

The newly-opened Bengaluru Aiconic Automobiles Experience Centre showcases both the MG Cyberster and the MG M9 Presidential Limousine.

Speaking on the occasion, Parth Jindal, Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, “We have entered the luxury segment with MG SELECT, focusing on delivering distinct experiences and truly iconic products. At the heart of this vision is the MG Cyberster: a breath-taking electric roadster inspired by the legendary MGB, reimagined for the tech-savvy, performance-driven generation. The Cyberster is a statement of speed, style, and sophistication. Today, we celebrate a milestone as we deliver eight MG Cybersters to passionate luxury sports car enthusiasts in Bengaluru - a proud moment that marks the beginning of an exhilarating journey ahead.” Sanjay Shroff, Director, MG SELECT Aionic Automobiles, Bangaluru, said, “At MG SELECT Aiconic Automobiles Bengaluru, we are proud to be shaping the future of luxury automotive retail. Our Experience Centre, inspired by the elegance of an art gallery, offers a curated space where enthusiasts can immerse themselves in MG’s cutting-edge innovations—seamlessly blending heritage, technology, sustainability, and design. We are delighted to have Parth Jindal being present here to personally handover the MG Cyberster vehicles to our valued customers.” Gurjit Singh, Director, MG SELECT Aionic Automobiles, Bangaluru, said, “Bengaluru has long been a vibrant hub for sports car aficionados, and we’re thrilled to bring globally acclaimed MG SELECT products to this passionate community. More than just a showroom, MG SELECT is a destination for those who seek a new-age brand experience—one that celebrates performance, creativity, and connection.” The MG Cyberster, the world’s fastest MG, is rewriting the rules of electric mobility with breathtaking style and power. Engineered with a dual-motor setup that unleashes 503 bhp and 725 Nm of torque, this all-electric roadster rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds—delivering pure adrenaline with zero emissions.

Crafted as a bold two-seater convertible, the Cyberster fuses iconic design cues—like dramatic scissor doors and signature LED lighting—with cutting-edge technology and a spacious, futuristic cabin. Powered by a 77 kWh battery, it offers a claimed range of 580 km*, setting a new benchmark for electric performance and long-distance capability.

With the Cyberster, MG isn’t just building a car - it’s creating a movement that celebrates innovation, sustainability, and the thrill of driving.

MG SELECT: Drawing inspiration from the design of an art gallery, MG SELECT Experience Centres feature spacious, pristine white interiors that create a calm and flowing atmosphere. Each showroom champions a less is more philosophy, highlighting the car as a striking centrepiece. At the Lavelle Road Experience Centre, enthusiasts are invited to explore MG’s latest innovations in a setting that beautifully blends heritage, advanced technology, and artistic design. This centre is part of MG SELECT’s well-established network of 14 Experience Centres across 13 major cities in India to offer iconic product line blended, with new age luxury, innovation and sustainability.

About JSW MG Motor India SAIC Motor, a global Fortune 500 company with a presence in over 100 countries and JSW Group (India's leading conglomerate with interests across B2B and B2C sectors) formed a joint venture - JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. in 2023. The joint venture aims to build a smart and sustainable automotive ecosystem while continuing to stay focused on developing a diverse portfolio of vehicles to give car buyers better access to advanced technologies and futuristic products with attractive value propositions. JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. is committed to introducing world-class technology, strengthening the manufacturing landscape, best of innovation across its business operations, and generating significant employment opportunities through extensive localisation.

About Morris Garages Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by celebrities, including British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world’s largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 100 years. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1,00,000 plus vehicles and 6,000 direct and indirect employees. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the innovative automaker has augmented across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India, including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster, the Astor- India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology, MG Comet – The Street-Smart Car and India’s first Intelligent CUV, MG Windsor.

