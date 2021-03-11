JSW to buy Mytrah's RE biz for Rs 10,350 cr

PTI

New Delhi, August 10

JSW Energy on Wednesday said its arm JSW Neo Energy will acquire 1,753 MW of renewable energy (RE) generation capacity from Mytrah Energy for Rs 10,530 crore.

JSW Neo Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has agreed to acquire a portfolio of 1,753 MW of renewable energy generation capacity — comprising 17 SPVs and one ancillary SPV — from Mytrah Energy (India) Pvt Ltd., a statement said.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and other customary approvals standards for a transaction of this size.