DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Judge's order in Adani Case a routine procedural step, DOJ likely to get court's approval: Raian Karanjawala

Judge's order in Adani Case a routine procedural step, DOJ likely to get court's approval: Raian Karanjawala

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:48 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Raian N. Karanjawala, Managing Partner of Karanjawala & Company, on Monday said the recent order passed by US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in the Adani case is a routine procedural requirement under the American legal system and should not be viewed as an unusual development.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Karanjawala said that while the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has broad discretion to decide whether to continue or withdraw a prosecution, it must obtain the court's permission before doing so.

Advertisement

"This is routine. The Department of Justice has a very high degree of discretion to decide whether it should continue or stop a prosecution. But it cannot do so by itself. It has to approach the court and seek what is known as the 'leave of the court'. That is exactly what is happening here," he said.

Advertisement

Karanjawala disclosed that the Adani Group is a client of his firm and that Gautam Adani is his friend. He also clarified that he is not a specialist in American law and that his views are based on his understanding of the legal process. Speaking on whether Judge Garaufis could reject the DOJ's request, Karanjawala said the judge's role is limited to ensuring that the prescribed legal procedure has been followed.

"The judge has to ensure that the proper legal procedure has been followed. His jurisdiction is limited. In the overwhelming majority of such cases, the public prosecutor is permitted to withdraw the case if it wants to," he said.

Advertisement

He added that the judge's decision to seek further details from the DOJ is part of the normal judicial process and does not indicate any adverse view.

"There is no reaction required from the DOJ. This is part of the normal process. The judge has asked for additional details and the Department of Justice will provide them," he said.

Karanjawala also said the proceedings are unlikely to face any significant delay because of the order.

"It is not as if the matter has been pushed back by several months. The DOJ will file its detailed response, and the matter will proceed in the normal course," he said.

Speaking on whether the Adani Group or the DOJ could file an appeal, he said that stage has not yet been reached.

"Appeal is always a legal option, but that stage has not yet come. For now, everyone has to wait for the court to consider the material placed before it and pass its order," he said.

Earlier, US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, instructed the Justice Department to furnish a more comprehensive clarification regarding its petition to formally drop the indictment. Judge Garaufis noted that the federal prosecutors' May 18 notification indicating they would no longer move forward with the case did not provide an adequate explanation for their decision to withdraw the matter.

The US DOJ had decided to permanently drop all criminal charges against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani in an alleged securities and wire fraud case pending in New York. Prosecutors had concluded that they could not sustain the allegations.

The Adani Group has maintained that the case against it suffered from fatal flaws. In a letter to the Court dated June 24, 2026, the company highlighted that the transactions were conducted by non-US issuers and lenders, governed by English law, and fell outside the scope of US securities law under the Supreme Court's ruling in Morrison v. National Australia Bank.

Furthermore, the defence highlighted that the bribery allegations lacked substance, supported by expert testimony from a former senior Indian regulatory official, which indicated that the alleged payments were transparent price reductions rather than illegal inducements. Adani also noted that there were no investor losses, as all bond and loan obligations have been met or are in good standing. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts