July 2026 Admissions Open: Jagan Nath University Online Launches New Session Across 5 UGC-approved Programs

New Delhi [India], May 22: Jagan Nath University Online has opened admissions for the 2026 session for the month of July. This will offer a fresh round of opportunities for students who want a professional degree from a recognised institution. The new cycle covers five UGC-approved programs in business, commerce, and media. This is important because college is about finding a way to study without putting work or personal plans on hold. Why Does the Online Medium Stands Out? Online education has become a practical choice for people who need room to manage more than one priority at a time. Some are starting college; others are already working and want a better qualification without leaving their job. This is where Jagan Nath University Online draws attention. The university is offering programs that are recognised, structured, and designed for learners who need flexibility without feeling disconnected from the academic process.

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About the University Jagan Nath University Online, Jaipur, was established in 2008 through an Act of the Rajasthan State Legislature.

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• It is a multidisciplinary university with UGC approval and an NAAC A grade.

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• Its online and distance programs are delivered through the Centre for Distance and Online Education, which has approval from UGC-DEB.

• The university also benefits from the wider academic legacy of the JIMS Group of Institutions, which has been active in education for more than 30 years.

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Programs it offers: Program Level Duration Ideal for BBA Undergraduate 3 years Students interested in business, management, and entrepreneurship B.Com Undergraduate 3 years Learners aiming for finance, accounting, taxation, or banking BA in Journalism and Mass Communication Undergraduate 3 years Students interested in media, communication, and content creation MBA Postgraduate 2 years Graduates and professionals seeking managerial growth MA in Journalism and Mass Communication Postgraduate 2 years Learners who want a deeper knowledge of media and public communication What are the Courses About? The undergraduate programs follow a multidisciplinary approach and include multiple entry-exit options in line with the broader spirit of NEP 2020. That makes them more flexible than the older, rigid format many students are used to.

The MBA is meant for those looking to build management capability and stronger leadership instincts. The media programs, both at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, are relevant for learners drawn to reporting, digital storytelling, audience engagement, public narratives, and communication-led careers.

Support Beyond Lectures A degree works better when students do not feel left alone after admission. Jagan Nath University Online highlights several support features that make the learning experience feel more rounded: • AI-based academic support for personalised guidance • 24×7 discussion forums for peer interaction • Dedicated academic advisors • Hands-on learning and practical exposure • In-program placement assistance • Personality development sessions • Add-on certifications • SWAYAM-enabled online learning • Flexibility for learners balancing work or business What the Learning Experience Includes Once admitted, students receive access to the Learning Management System, where the actual academic journey begins. This includes: • Live sessions • Recorded classes • E-books • Web resources • Practice assignments • Bullet notes, and • Discussion forums Admission Process Step What happens 1.

Online counselling is done with a university counsellor 2 Registration is done on the admission portal 3 Document upload and verification are done 4 The fee payment link is shared with candidates who are eligible 5 Provisional admission confirmation is done 6 Classes start through live sessions 7 Assessment is made through an LMS-based evaluation 8 Exit support is given for placements How Students are Evaluated The evaluation model follows a two-part structure.

• Continuous assessment through the LMS carries 30% weightage.

• The term-end proctored examination accounts for 70% weightage.

Students are not judged only on one final exam at the end of the term. Instead, they remain engaged throughout the program, which often leads to better discipline, better preparation, and a better understanding of the subject over time.

In Summary The appeal of Jagan Nath University Online is not only that admissions are open. It is that the model reflects how people actually prefer to study now. Many cannot step away from work or other responsibilities just to return to full-time campus life. At the same time, they still want a degree that carries recognition and practical value. That is where a structured online program can make sense. For learners looking for flexibility with credibility, this session is worth a serious look.

FAQs 1. Which programs are open in the new session? Admissions are open for BBA, B.Com, BA in Journalism and Mass Communication, MBA, and MA in Journalism and Mass Communication.

2. Are the online degrees from Jagan Nath University recognised? The online programs are offered through the university’s Centre for Distance and Online Education with UGC-DEB approval.

3. Can working professionals apply for these programs? The format is suited to working professionals, entrepreneurs, and learners. They are people who need to manage studies alongside other commitments.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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