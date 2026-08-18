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New Delhi [India], August 18: Jumboking founder Dheeraj Gupta has often cited Al Ries, author of the bestselling books Focus: The Future of Your Company Depends on It and Positioning: The Battle For Your Mind, as his mentor.

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Four years after Al Ries' demise, Gupta has penned a tribute, 'Loved by a Billion', with Al Ries' daughter Laura, who is flying down from Atlanta to speak about the book.

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In 'Loved by a Billion: How Singular Focus Builds Iconic Brands', entrepreneurs Dheeraj Gupta and Laura Ries, along with young heir Neeha Gupta, reveal the power of clarity, consistency, and positioning in creating enduring brands and legacy enterprises.

"Al Ries has been a big inspiration to Jumboking becoming India's largest homegrown burger brand and our expansion from a Mumbai-based brand to a six-city national brand," Gupta said.

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Laura Ries added, "The future belongs to technology, and India already owns a strong perception in the mind on that front. The culture, the food, the history, those shine too and always have. But the real opportunity ahead is different: the world is waiting for more Global Indian Brands. Companies built in India that go on to lead category positions worldwide, not just at home. That's what excites me most right now."

The book features several voices and candid reflections from the restaurant industry, such as Domino's, McDonald's, Belgian Waffle, Mad Over Donuts, and Epigamia, etc. While it draws heavily from Dheeraj Gupta's extraordinary journey in transforming Jumboking from a single outlet into India's largest homegrown burger chain, it also uncovers the business principles that shaped its remarkable ascent with an unwavering focus on one compelling promise. The book's coauthor Laura Ries brings a global perspective to India's evolving food landscape, offering sharp observations on category leadership and consumer perception. Blending practical wisdom with hands-on insights, the authors decode what separates built-to-last ventures from those that falter and fail.

Gupta himself continues to be one of the pioneers of franchising in India and an advocate of focus as a business principle to build brands that last,

Book readings and events have been planned at NMIMS, Kitabkhana, Granth at Taj Santa Cruz, and NGMA, among others. Published by BluOne Ink, Loved by a Billion is available both online and at physical bookstores.

Praveen Tiwari, Publishing Director at BluOne Ink, says, "Loved by a Billion delivers valuable lessons on differentiation, growth, and longevity in the competitive food industry. Whether you're launching a venture, scaling a restaurant chain, or searching for direction in entrepreneurship, this book will challenge conventional thinking and inspire purposeful action. It is also a must-have for Indian B-schools looking to add Indian business wisdom to their curricula."

Laura is visiting India from the 19th to 23rd August.

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