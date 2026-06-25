jUMPP Secures NPCI Approval, Launches UPI Services

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], June 25: As India's digital finance ecosystem rapidly evolves towards more intuitive financial experiences, jUMPP, an AI-powered conversational fintech platform focused on simplifying investing and wealth creation, has announced the integration of UPI payment capabilities within its app following its approval as a Third Party Application Provider by the National Payments Corporation of India.

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The development marks a significant milestone in jUMPP's evolution from a conversational finance and wealth management platform into a full-stack financial super app. With this launch, jUMPP moves closer to becoming a single destination where users can not only track and plan their finances, but also act on them through payments, investments, and money management tools.

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jUMPP already enables users to access wealth-building options such as Digital Gold, Mutual Funds, and SIPs within the app. With the integration of UPI, the platform now brings everyday payments into the same ecosystem, allowing users to make peer-to-peer transfers, merchant payments, bill payments, and recharges directly through jUMPP. This will reduce the need for users to switch between multiple apps, while strengthening jUMPP's vision of connecting day-to-day money movement with long-term wealth creation.

Unlike standalone payment experiences, jUMPP aims to combine transactions with intelligent financial context, enabling users to move from simply making payments to making better money decisions. The NPCI approval also reinforces jUMPP's focus on building a secure, compliant, and reliable digital payments experience for users.

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At a time when Indian consumers are increasingly looking for integrated digital financial solutions, jUMPP's latest move reflects the growing shift towards platforms that combine everyday financial activities with personalised financial intelligence. By embedding UPI capabilities within its AI-led ecosystem, jUMPP aims to simplify how users interact with money -- whether it is spending, saving, paying, or building long-term wealth.

Commenting on the announcement, Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Founder and CEO, jUMPP, said, "The future of finance lies in making financial interactions more seamless, intuitive, and intelligent. With UPI now integrated into jUMPP, we are taking a major step towards building a truly unified financial experience for Bharat. Our vision has always been to simplify wealth creation and money management through conversations and AI, and this expansion allows us to become a more meaningful part of users' everyday financial journeys."

The integration further strengthens jUMPP's positioning as a financial super app that goes beyond passive financial insights to enable active financial participation. The company believes the convergence of AI and digital payments will play a key role in accelerating financial inclusion and making financial services more accessible across metros, Tier 2, and Tier 3 markets.

As digital payments become central to everyday financial behaviour in India, jUMPP's expanded capabilities reinforce its vision of making money management simpler, smarter, and more accessible for users across Bharat.

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