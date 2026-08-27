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New Delhi [India], August 27: Juna Mahal, Ranthambore, has introduced a specially curated signature ittar inspired by one of Rajasthan's most evocative sensory experiences: the fragrance of the first rain meeting chuna mitti. Rooted in the property's heritage architecture and its connection with traditional Rajasthani architectural materials, the fragrance has been conceptualised as a sensory keepsake that allows guests to take home a memory of their stay.

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The idea behind the ittar draws from Juna Mahal's distinctive architectural identity, which incorporates traditional materials such as chuna mitti and lakkad. During the monsoon, the first showers bring a distinct earthy aroma to the surroundings, transforming the atmosphere of the property and evoking memories of rain-washed courtyards, old walls and the natural landscape of Ranthambore.

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The specially curated fragrance seeks to capture this connection between rain, earth, architecture and memory, translating the sensory character of Juna Mahal into a personal fragrance experience.

Speaking about the introduction, Soumik Roy, General Manager, Juna Mahal Ranthambore said, "At Juna Mahal, we believe that a memorable stay is created through experiences that engage all the senses. The idea behind this ittar was to capture something deeply connected to the soul of the property: the earthy fragrance of chuna mitti after the first monsoon rain. It is our way of allowing guests to take back not just a souvenir, but a sensory memory of Juna Mahal and Ranthambore."

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The fragrance is being offered to guests as a specially curated keepsake, extending Juna Mahal's approach to experiential hospitality beyond the physical stay. Rather than being a conventional souvenir, the ittar is designed to evoke the atmosphere and character of the property through scent.

Juna Mahal's heritage wing reflects the traditional architectural character of Rajasthan, with chuna mitti-plastered surfaces, wooden elements and expansive courtyards forming an important part of the property's design language. The introduction of the ittar builds on this heritage narrative by translating an architectural and natural element into an olfactory experience.

The initiative also reflects the resort's larger approach towards creating immersive experiences rooted in place, culture and craftsmanship. From its heritage-inspired architecture to its curated hospitality experiences, Juna Mahal continues to explore ways of connecting guests with the distinctive character of Ranthambore.

About Juna Mahal - Ranthambore

Located in the wilderness of Ranthambore, Juna Mahal brings together the character of Rajasthan's heritage, the tranquillity of nature and contemporary hospitality. Inspired by traditional architecture and craftsmanship, the resort offers guests an immersive experience that celebrates the cultural and natural richness of the region.

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