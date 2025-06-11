JUNGHEINRICH APPOINTS MANOJIT ACHARYA AS VICE PRESIDENT, ASIA-PACIFIC (APAC)

• Manojit Acharya appointed new Vice President, Asia-Pacific (APAC) region • Manojit possesses over 25 years of experience in the industrial and material handling sectors, having worked in Jungheinrich India and leading the Sub Region South Asia, including Thailand • Leadership transition aligns with Jungheinrich’s Strategy 2030+, a roadmap to achieve €10 billion in global revenue by 2030 through strategic global expansion, addressing customer needs in automation, portfolio extension, and transformative initiatives New Delhi, 11 Jun 2025 – Jungheinrich, a global leader in sustainable material handling solutions, today announced the appointment of Manojit Acharya as Vice President for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, effective immediately.

With over 25 years of experience in the industrial and material handling sectors, Manojit Acharya brings a proven track record in strategic leadership, market expansion, and deep customer insights and understanding of the diverse Asia-Pacific material handling market. Manojit has spent the past decade significantly scaling and growing Jungheinrich India in both size and profitability. Since 2022, he has also led the Sub Region South Asia, including Thailand and the distributor network, driving strong regional performance.

Manojit Acharya succeeds Stefan Brehm, who, after six transformative years leading Asia-Pacific, returns to Europe to head Jungheinrich’s DACH & North-East Europe region.

“I am proud of the strong foundation we have established across APAC and confident that Manojit’s leadership and vision will take Jungheinrich to new heights in the region,” said Stefan Brehm, Vice President DACH & North-East Europe.

This leadership transition aligns with Jungheinrich’s Strategy 2030+, a roadmap to achieve €10 billion in global revenue by 2030 through strategic global expansion with a focus on North America and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, addressing customer needs in automation, portfolio extension with global offering of Mid-Tech industrial trucks, and transformative initiatives focusing on further significant productivity and efficiency enhancements. The Asia-Pacific region is a cornerstone of this growth plan, and Manojit Acharya’s deep expertise in the region highlights the company’s sharpened focus on this dynamic market.

“Manojit’s strong regional knowledge, exceptional record in building scalable operations, driving profitable growth, and nurturing customer relationships makes him the ideal choice to execute our ambitious Asia-Pacific growth strategy,” said Nadine Despineux, Member of the Board of Management, Sales, Jungheinrich. “Under Manojit’s leadership, we will further enhance our market presence and leverage strategic opportunities, including targeted acquisitions and expansion into new markets across the region.” “I am truly honored to lead the Asia-Pacific region at such a pivotal moment in the organisation’s journey,” said Manojit Acharya.

He added, “Our Strategy 2030+ clearly outlines our ambitions: Deepening customer and distributor partnerships, delivering automation solutions, enhancing our product portfolio, and enabling sustainable material handling solutions to ensure long-term success. Asia-Pacific presents incredible growth opportunities, and I look forward to advancing these strategic initiatives alongside our talented teams and partners, all while championing sustainability for Jungheinrich’s customers with our energy-efficient products and smart solutions”.

This announcement follows the recently launched strategic partnership between Jungheinrich and EP Equipment to support the expansion of Jungheinrich’s portfolio through its new Mid-Tech brand, AntOn by Jungheinrich. The partnership aims to combine the strengths of both companies to deliver customer-centric, innovative electric forklift solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs in the growing Mid-Tech segment. About Jungheinrich As one of the world’s leading providers of material handling solutions, Jungheinrich has been advancing the development of innovative and sustainable products and solutions for material flows for more than 70 years. As a pioneer in the sector, the family-owned listed business is committed to creating the warehouse of the future. In the 2024 financial year, Jungheinrich and its workforce of around 21,000 employees generated revenue of €5.4 billion. The global network comprises 12 production plants and service and sales companies in 42 countries. In the APAC region, the company has established seven direct sales units and over 14 partner companies, supported by a robust team of Key Account and After Sales professionals. Find out more at https://www.jungheinrich.com.sg/.

