Juspay and Sabre Announce Strategic Agreement to Transform Travel Payments

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26: Juspay, a global payments technology company serving enterprises & banks, and Sabre Direct Pay, a division of Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology company powering the global travel industry, today announced a strategic global agreement to transform payments for travel businesses and their customers. The collaboration combines Juspay's cutting-edge payment orchestration technology with Sabre's network at a pivotal time - online bookings are projected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2026, accounting for nearly 65% of all travel transactions.

* Collaboration lays the foundation for scalable, next-gen payment orchestration solutions across the global travel ecosystem.

* Together, the companies aim to improve the payment experience for travelers - enhancing speed, security, and convenience.

The two companies aim to modernize travel payments worldwide, driving higher conversions, enhanced security, and superior customer experience across markets. They will empower travel merchants with scalable, sector-specific capabilities - including access to local payment methods, faster go-to-market enablement, optimized cross-border payments, seamless checkout experiences, intelligent promotion engines, streamlined reconciliation across multiple sources, and more. Juspay will also integrate its tokenization solution with Sabre Direct Pay to enhance the security and efficiency of travel payments, enabling airlines, hotels, and booking engines to process transactions seamlessly without handling sensitive card data.

Commenting on the agreement, Sheetal Lalwani, Co-founder & COO at Juspay, said, "As digital payments evolve, travelers expect fast, secure, and seamless checkout experiences. By partnering with Sabre Direct Pay, we aim to bring smart, scalable payment solutions to the global travel ecosystem, helping businesses unlock new opportunities and deliver superior experiences worldwide."

"Travel payments are the backbone of the entire travel ecosystem. At Sabre, we're redefining what's possible by bringing together speed, security, and true global scale. Our agreement with Juspay is an important step in delivering sector-specific orchestration solutions that address the complexities travel companies face every day - from local payment methods and regulatory compliance to multi-currency settlements and instant, secure transactions," said Patricio Boccardo, Managing Director at Sabre Payments. "We're building critical infrastructure that empowers agencies, airlines, and suppliers to operate more efficiently and confidently in every market. The industry is choosing Sabre Payments because we deliver higher conversion rates, reduced fraud, and streamlined financial operations."

Together, Juspay and Sabre are strengthening payment flows, empowering travel merchants to streamline operations, optimize transaction routing, and deliver seamless, secure payment experiences for travellers worldwide.

