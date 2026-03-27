Just 4 You Surprise Planners Turns 10: Celebrates a Decade of Extraordinary Moments

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New Delhi [India], March 27: Just 4 You Surprise Planners, widely recognised as India's most luxurious surprise planning company, today completes a defining decade of turning ordinary moments into extraordinary memories. Founded on March 26, 2016, in New Delhi, the brand has emerged as the country's most trusted name for premium birthday surprises, marriage proposals, anniversary celebrations, and large-scale luxury candlelight dinner experiences operating nationwide.

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Over the past ten years, 'Just 4 You Surprise Planners' has curated thousands of bespoke celebrations for clients spanning Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Goa, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Agra, Manali, and Ahmedabad. What began as a passion-driven startup in a single city has grown into a nationally recognised luxury celebration brand.

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Just 4 You Surprise Planners holds a distinct position as India's largest provider of luxury candlelight dinner setups with full decor, a niche the brand pioneered and has continued to elevate with every passing year. From intimate terrace setups for two to grand cabana experiences with premium floral decor, mood lighting, and personalized theming, the company has redefined what romance looks like in the Indian celebration market. Each setup is handcrafted by an in-house team of decorators and experienced designers, ensuring no two celebrations are ever alike.

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Speaking on the milestone, Founder Himan Kulshrestha said: "Ten years ago, I started with one city and one conviction that every person deserves to feel extraordinary on their most special day. What we have built since then is not just a business, but a community of love, trust, and unforgettable memories. This decade belongs to every client who placed their most precious moments in our hands. From surprise birthday setups and dreamy marriage proposals to anniversary celebrations and India's grandest candlelight dinners, we have consistently pushed the boundaries of what luxury celebration planning can mean in this country and that journey is only just beginning."

To mark this historic milestone, Just 4 You Surprise Planners is offering an exclusive 10 per cent discount across all its services and celebration packages available for a limited period as a token of gratitude to every client, well-wisher, and dream-believer who has been part of this ten-year journey. Whether it is a luxury birthday surprise, a dream marriage proposal, an anniversary celebration, or an iconic candlelight dinner setup, customers across all cities can avail this special anniversary offer by booking directly at www.jusst4you.com.

About Just 4 You Surprise Planners

Just 4 You Surprise Planners is India's most luxurious surprise planning company, founded in 2016 by Himan Kulshrestha. Headquartered in New Delhi, the company specialises in premium birthday surprises, marriage proposals, anniversary celebrations, and luxury candlelight dinner setups with decor. With a presence in 12+ cities and a portfolio of thousands of successfully executed events, Just 4 You Surprise Planners is India's foremost name in luxury celebration experiences.

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