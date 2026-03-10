Justice Rajesh Bindal Graces PRERNA 2.0 at CGC University, Mohali

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 10: Marking the spirit of International Women's Day, VentureNest - the Business Incubator Association of CGC University, Mohali organised the much-anticipated PRERNA 2.0 - International Women's Day Conclave, a grand celebration of the strength, leadership, resilience, and transformative achievements of women across diverse spheres. The conclave served as a dynamic platform bringing together inspiring leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and innovators to exchange ideas, share powerful journeys, and foster meaningful dialogue around women's empowerment and leadership.

The prestigious event was graced by Chief Guest Hon'ble Lordship Justice Rajesh Bindal, whose presence added immense significance to the occasion.

The event also witnessed the participation of eminent Guests of Honour, including Dr. Dapinder Kaur Bakshi, Joint Director, Punjab State Council for Science and Technology; VJ Aman, Punjabi Actress and Co-Founder of Aashman Foundation; Dr. Nancy Juneja, CEO of MENTORx Global; Deepali Gulati, National President - Skill Development Council, Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Bharti Sood, Senior Regional Director, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Pooja Nayar, TiE Women Chair, TiE Chandigarh; Sakshi Katyal, Chairperson, CII Indian Women Network Chandigarh Tricity Chapter; and Mona Singh, Chairperson, FICCI FLO Amritsar.

PRERNA Season 2 was conceptualised as a vibrant convergence of ideas, innovation, and inspiration. The conclave featured a diverse array of engaging segments, including inspiring keynote addresses by distinguished women leaders, thought-provoking panel discussions, startup pitching sessions by women entrepreneurs, and powerful networking opportunities designed to nurture collaboration and leadership.

A major highlight of the conclave was "ScaleHer Pitch: The Startup Pitch Showcase," where promising women-led startups presented their innovative ventures before a panel of experts and investors. The event also hosted insightful deliberations such as the Panel Dialogue on "Catalysing Women-Led Growth Through Policy, Capital & Collaboration" and the Panel Discussion on "Boardrooms to Breakthroughs: Women Redefining Leadership Across Sectors." These sessions sparked meaningful conversations on the evolving role of women in leadership, governance, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Further enriching the conclave was the Leadership Roundtable on "Converging Sectors to Accelerate Women-Led Transformation," bringing together leaders from academia, industry, and policy to discuss collaborative pathways for advancing women-led progress.

The event also featured transformative masterclasses, including the "FoundHER Fireside Chat: Crore Dreams & Shark Tank Deals - Stories of Women Who Scale," where successful women entrepreneurs shared their journeys of perseverance and growth, and "The Pink Policy Dialogue: Towards an Equal World," which explored policy frameworks and institutional efforts required to create a more equitable society.

Technology and innovation were also at the forefront of the conclave through the "SheInnovates Expo - PRERNA AI Innovation Pavilion," a dynamic showcase where cutting-edge AI-driven projects demonstrated how women innovators are shaping the future of technology. Complementing this was the "PRERNA AI Shakti Bootcamp: Women Building Intelligent Futures," an empowering learning initiative focused on equipping women with skills to thrive in the era of artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Adding a vibrant artistic dimension to the event was "Astitva - The Runway of Resilience & Radiance," a powerful fashion showcase that celebrated identity, confidence, and the evolving narratives of women through creative expression.

The conclave reflected the visionary commitment of the management of CGC University, Mohali, under the dynamic guidance of its leadership, to create platforms that empower women, foster entrepreneurship, and encourage inclusive innovation. The initiative resonates with the institution's broader mission of nurturing socially responsible leaders and driving impactful change through education, collaboration, and enterprise.

Through PRERNA 2.0, CGC University reaffirmed its dedication to championing women's leadership, encouraging women-led innovation, and creating ecosystems where ideas, talent, and determination can flourish without barriers.

The event concluded on an inspiring note, leaving participants with renewed motivation to lead, innovate, and contribute meaningfully towards building a more inclusive, equitable, and progressive society.

URL : https://www.cgcuniversity.in/

