JW Mariott Ranthambore Resort & Spa debuts first full season as core zones of the national park reopen

Ranthambore (Rajasthan) [India], October 12 (ANI): JW Marriott Ranthambore Resort & Spa, recently launched as the 10,000th hotel in Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio and the 11th JW Marriott property in India, readies to welcome travelers into its first full season as Ranthambore National Park's core zones reopened starting October 1st, 2026. The resort offers a thoughtfully designed retreat that encourages guests to connect more deeply with the natural rhythms of Ranthambore. More than a gateway to jungle safaris, it is a place where meaningful experiences unfold through a sense of presence, discovery and connection to the surrounding landscape.

Set against the backdrop of where the Aravalli meets the Vindhya range, the resort offers an immersive introduction to one of India’s most captivating wilderness destinations. It features 127 distinctive accommodations, spanning from 14 tented suites, four with their own temperature-controlled private pool, to 10 family villas with private pools, a Presidential Suite, executive rooms overlooking the lake, junior suites with private garden access, and a selection of deluxe guest rooms. Thoughtfully designed to accommodate different styles of travel, the resort welcomes couples seeking quiet moments of connection, solo travelers in search of restoration, and multi-generational families looking to create lasting memories together.

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"Today's luxury traveler is increasingly seeking opportunities to slow down, reconnect and be fully present, making well-being an essential part of the travel experience. Ranthambore offers a remarkable natural setting that encourages reflection, renewal, and a deeper connection with the world around us. As the national park reopens for the season, we look forward to welcoming guests to experience this extraordinary destination through the lens of the JW Marriott brand, where thoughtful hospitality and meaningful moments in nature create space to restore and reconnect," said Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International. "The introduction of JW Marriott Ranthambore Resort & Spa adds a distinctive new expression of our luxury portfolio in India, bringing the brand's commitment to well-being and mindful travel to one of the country's most celebrated natural destinations. The resort is particularly suited to travelers seeking experiences that balance exploration with restoration, offering opportunities to reconnect with themselves, their loved ones and the natural world in a thoughtful and meaningful way."

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Ranthambore is among Asia's most iconic wildlife reserves, its ancient forests and dramatic landscapes home to extraordinary wildlife encounters, yet it runs deeper than its safaris alone. Layered into the same terrain is a history of its own, from the UNESCO-listed Ranthambore Fort and the revered Trinetra Ganesh Temple to centuries-old ruins and tranquil lakes that reward slower exploration. In a destination often singularly defined by its safari, true differentiation lies in what a stay can offer once the jeep returns. JW Marriott Ranthambore Resort & Spa is designed around this need for variability, giving guests the latitude to slow down, explore, spend meaningful time together, embrace moments of discovery, and restore at their own pace, all within the resort itself.

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Days might move from guided nature walks, pottery and bangle-making sessions with local artists, camel cart rides or art walks with renowned Ranthambore artists. As evening sets in, the pace shifts to a spirited game of pickleball on one of the earliest courts, soft archery, or a well-equipped bowling alley to stargazing under open skies. At the Culinary School, the kitchen becomes its own destination, with guests able to book a private cooking session alongside the chef. Together, this breadth of experiences encourages guests to shape each day according to their own rhythm, balancing exploration and restoration while creating opportunities to reconnect with themselves, their loved ones, and the natural world around them.

"As Ranthambore National Park's core zones reopen and we step into our first full season, this moment carries added significance for us as Marriott International's 10,000th hotel globally. It is an opportunity to introduce a highly differentiated experience within one of India's most distinctive destinations. Ranthambore offers a rare combination of wilderness, heritage, and authenticity, and we are proud to welcome travelers back with a resort experience that brings these elements together through the signature lens of the JW Marriott brand," said Vivek Gomes Pereira, General Manager, JW Marriott Ranthambore Resort & Spa.

A Celebration of Gastronomy

The commitment to bringing Ranthambore's spirit into every element of the stay carries through to the resort's approach to food and beverage as well. At its core stands a bespoke restaurant and bar, Skyloft, inspired by the traditional machan, the raised wildlife observation towers once used to watch the forest from above. The restaurant becomes both a visual landmark and a social destination with the menu reinterpreting recipes from royal kitchens of Mewar and Marwar through a contemporary lens, while its beverage program brings the same spirit of reinvention to the glass pairing classic technique with a distinctly local point of view. Among other standout venues is Roar, an all-day dining restaurant offering a vibrant selection of international cuisine. For relaxed moments, Elan, the poolside bar, serves wine, cocktails, artisanal gelatos, and light bites. The JW Market, a brand signature, is a vibrant grab-and-go destination that expands into retail, spotlighting homegrown Indian brands alongside fresh coffee and all-day fare. Together, these culinary experiences offer guests opportunities to gather, connect, and savor the moment throughout the day. At the heart of the resort's culinary philosophy is the JW Garden, a signature brand element that reflects JW Marriott's commitment to well-being and mindful living, where fresh produce is grown on-site and thoughtfully incorporated into dishes and cocktails across the resort.

A Sanctuary of Wellness, Discovery, and Togetherness

At the heart of the resort's wellness offering is the Spa by JW®, one of the only facilities of its kind in the vicinity, featuring six treatment rooms alongside steam, sauna, and jacuzzi facilities. Its approach is rooted in a commitment to personalization drawn from Ayurvedic wisdom, with each guest's treatment designed around their individual dosha, or energy type. Guests can maintain their fitness routines with the latest equipment and expert training at the resort's modern fitness center, while additional wellness facilities include a swimming pool. Together, these spaces create opportunities for guests to pause, recharge, and embrace a greater sense of balance throughout their stay. Family by JW, a complimentary program designed to engage and inspire young travelers, encourages curiosity, creativity and meaningful family connection through imaginative play at the resort's indoor children's club, Eureka, while families can gather together over games at Replay, the resort's arcade gaming section and children’s zone where activities include mini golf, a remote-controlled racing car track, and speed cricket.

Architecture in Dialogue with Nature

The resort's aesthetic language led by Ashton Design, an award-winning interior architecture for hotels, resorts, retail, restaurant, spas and residences based in Singapore. The resort draws from the natural flora, palette, and raw beauty of Ranthambore's outdoors. The architecture is designed to sit gently within its surroundings, prioritizing privacy, serenity, and a sense of harmony with the natural environment. Native flora including kaner (oleander), jamun (Indian blackberry), mango, and mulberry trees further enrich the landscape, creating a setting that feels naturally connected to its surroundings. The resort is also a haven for birdlife, with sightings of the Purple Sunbird, Indian Paradise Flycatcher, White-throated Kingfisher, Rufous Treepie and Rose-ringed Parakeet among the many species that call the grounds home. Earth-toned palettes, natural materials, open courtyards, and thoughtfully planned spaces create an atmosphere of understated elegance and calm.

JW Marriott Ranthambore Resort & Spa offers 2,767 square meters of exceptional meeting and event spaces equipped with thoughtfully integrated technologies, catering to a range of events including destination weddings, corporate events, and intimate celebrations. Six venues feature uninterrupted sight lines across the ballroom, outdoor lawns, boardrooms, and an adaptable Blank Canvas space designed to bring people together for meaningful gatherings of every kind.

The resort is ideally located 3 hours from Jaipur International Airport, 5 hours from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi and 30 minutes from Sawai Madhopur Railway Station on the Delhi–Mumbai rail corridor. (ANI)

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