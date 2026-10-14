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Home / Business / Jyoti Structures wins OSH India Award 2026 for safety innovation in transmission project execution

Jyoti Structures wins OSH India Award 2026 for safety innovation in transmission project execution

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ANI
Updated At : 01:06 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Jyoti Structures Limited (JSL), a listed power transmission engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, has won the OSH India Award 2026 in the Excellence in Safety Technology & Innovation, Construction & Infrastructure category. The award recognizes the company’s safety initiatives on the 400 kV Multi-Circuit Line-in-Line-Out (LILO) transmission project connecting Pirana (Torrent Power) and Pirana (Power Grid) at the POWERGRID substation in Ahmedabad.

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The project involved challenging site conditions that demanded a focused approach to risk management. JSL’s project team implemented measures to mitigate work-at-height risks, manage waterlogging, and address unstable ground conditions. For railway and national highway crossings involving single-span construction, the team adopted site-specific safety measures to manage execution risks effectively.

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These initiatives addressed key hazards associated with transmission line construction, where ground conditions, access constraints, and critical crossings significantly influenced work planning and execution. The team emphasized proactive risk identification and the implementation of practical, site-specific controls to enhance safety throughout the construction process. Project Manager M. Mumtaz played a key role in driving these initiatives at the project level, with the support of his senior, Mr Sanjai Singh, Sr VP Projects and the leadership of Ms Vandana Kudalkar, Chief of QHSE, in strengthening the project’s focus on safety and risk management.

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The award was presented at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. The 2026 edition received 111 nominations across categories and followed a two-round jury evaluation process. The award category recognises the use of technology and engineering innovation to improve workforce safety, health and risk management. The evaluation framework considers strategic fit, execution, innovation and impact.

Commenting on the recognition, Vandana Ajay Kudalkar, Senior Vice President, QHSE, Jyoti Structures Limited, said, “Transmission projects involve varied site conditions, from work at height to waterlogged terrain and critical railway and highway crossings. Each requires risks to be assessed and safety controls to be planned around the actual conditions at site. The initiatives taken by our Torrent project team reflect the importance of practical, site-specific risk management. We will continue to strengthen these practices across our projects through the involvement of our project teams and workforce.”

The OSH India Awards were instituted by Informa Markets in India in 2013 to recognise organisations and individuals advancing occupational safety and health. The awards acknowledge innovative processes, technologies and systems that strengthen safety practices across industries.

About Jyoti Structures Limited

Jyoti Structures Limited (JSL) is a listed engineering, procurement and construction company with over five decades of experience in the power transmission sector. Incorporated in 1974, the company provides turnkey solutions across design and engineering, consultancy, prototype tower testing, manufacturing, construction and project management. Its capabilities include high-voltage transmission lines, substations, underground cabling and optical ground wire (OPGW) projects in India and international markets.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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