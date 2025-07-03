DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Jyotiraditya Scindia interacts with Postal and Sorting Assistants from the Department of Posts

Jyotiraditya Scindia interacts with Postal and Sorting Assistants from the Department of Posts

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:35 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], July 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, held a detailed interactive session today with Postal and Sorting Assistants, the Ministry of Communications said in a release.

Advertisement

The release added that these frontline workers form the backbone of the Department of Posts (DoP), representing all 23 postal circles from across the country.

During the session, the Union Minister personally heard each of them, giving due attention to their views and feedback, the release added.

Advertisement

He reassured the participants that their suggestions would be carefully examined and incorporated into future policy decisions and operational improvements.

Postal Assistants serve as the public-facing representatives in the post offices. They manage customer interactions and ensure timely service delivery, while the Sorting Assistants operate in mail offices such as Railway Mail Services, Air Mail Sorting Units, and Transit Mail Offices to ensure the accurate and timely sorting of mail and parcels.

Advertisement

The Union Minister appreciated their crucial role in delivering citizen-centric services and implementing key social security schemes. He acknowledged their daily efforts in managing customer needs and maintaining the smooth flow of communication across the nation.

During the session, the Union Minister outlined the vision to transform India Post into a profit centre. He emphasised the need for close coordination across all the key verticals: Mails, Parcels, International Mails, Savings Bank, Insurance, and Citizen-Centric Services to be a one-stop solution for customers. This coordinated approach, he noted, will help drive innovation, improve efficiency, and ensure long-term sustainability across the postal network.

"We are committed to making India Post a cutting-edge organisation. But this transformation is only possible if we all move forward together. I am with you on this journey," the Union Minister said, underlining his support for the workforce in driving this vision. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts