K J Somaiya Institute of Management Confers Degrees on 1,244 Students

Chief Guest Mr. Ashutosh, Founder and CEO, KANALYTICS (left) being felicitated by Dr Raman Ramachandran, Dean and Director of K J Somaiya Insititute of Management (right)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: The world of work is changing, and management education is evolving with it. At K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM), that evolution is reflected in an ecosystem spanning postgraduate management programmes, specialised disciplines, executive education and management development programmes (MDPs). Its philosophy of ‘Transforming, Together’ is centred on enabling individuals to evolve into value-based, purpose-driven leaders who can contribute to building a better world.

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That journey came into focus at the Institute’s Annual Convocation, where 1,244 students across 11 graduating batches received their degrees, and 16 Gold Medals and 15 Silver Medals recognised academic excellence. The graduating cohort reflected the breadth of KJSIM’s academic portfolio, with students completing MBA, MBA Executive, MBA in Sports Management, MBA in Healthcare Management, MCA, specialised PGDM Executive, PGDM Operations and Supply Chain Management for partner organisations. Together, the 11 batches bring learners at different stages of their journeys, reflecting the changing expectations from management education.

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A distinctive feature this year was the participation of students from two Executive Education offerings alongside those from the regular programmes. Their presence reflects KJSIM’s expanding role in professional development, creating structured learning for those beginning their careers as well as for professionals and organisations seeking to build capabilities at different stages of the professional journey.

At the heart of this approach is Parivartan, which helps students become competent professionals as well as value-based, purpose-driven leaders. It rests on two pillars: Nurturing Potential (NP), through which students identify their innate capabilities and take ownership of their personal and professional development; and the Student Progression Index (SPI), which assesses development across academic and non-academic areas. The Professional Development & Placement (PDP) team carries this beyond the classroom, preparing students for internships and final placements.

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Raghav Banka, SPI Rank 1 student, said, “SPI is an integral part of the award-winning ‘Parivartan’ initiative, a thoughtful reimagination of what it means to be industry-ready from Day 1, and it has been a defining cornerstone of my professional journey. From competitions alongside peers from leading B-schools to hands-on experience through live projects, every opportunity broadened my perspective, and academic orientation strengthened my foundation in finance and contributed to my Gold Medal. Certifications equipped me with practical skills I continue to apply at Barclays. Parivartan is a testament to KJSIM’s belief in transformation.”

For the MBA Class of 2024–26, KJSIM recorded a placement rate of 97%, with 586 of 603 participating students receiving offers. The flagship MBA Core programme recorded 98%, with 545 of 555 receiving offers, and the batch recorded a peak domestic salary of ₹29.30 lakh per annum, with an average of ₹19.94 lakh for the top 10% of students.

The occasion also connected KJSIM’s academic legacy with its future through Chief Guest Ashutosh , Founder and CEO, KANALYTICS, a KJSIM alumnus who completed his PGDBA in 1996. His own career is a story of transformation. Across more than 16 years in entertainment and television broadcasting, he rose from Management Trainee to senior leadership roles, launching and heading television channels across genres, business houses and languages, before moving into media and data intelligence and founding KANALYTICS in 2013. Three decades after his own graduation, he returned to offer graduates a perspective shaped by his own career transformation.

Addressing the audience, Ashutosh said, “AI is a leveler like we have never seen before. It puts everyone at the same starting point. Your marks alone will not determine your success. Whether you scored 99% or just managed to pass, you have an equal opportunity to excel. What will ultimately matter is how you use this opportunity

Dr. Raman Ramachandran, Director & Dean, K J Somaiya Institute of Management, said, “An MBA education cannot be just a transaction; it has to be the first step to a transformation. This convocation and graduation are at best just one small milestone in this transformation. I encourage you all to constantly think about how you are going to evolve, both personally and professionally.” For KJSIM, ‘Transforming, together’ is ultimately about creating an environment where these journeys intersect, where students, faculty, staff, alumni, industry and the wider community contribute to each other’s growth. The graduating cohort carries forward that journey, equipped with the academic foundation, professional capabilities and values developed at the Institute as they enter businesses, industries and organisations undergoing their own transformation. “

K J Somaiya Institute of Management is among the top 10 Business Schools in India. It holds AACSB accreditation and has been ranked 51st among business schools in Asia in the QS Rankings. Located in Mumbai, it is dedicated to enabling transformative journeys of individuals to become value-based and purpose-driven leaders. The KJSIM Way fosters experiential learning, personal transformation, responsible professionalism and meaningful relationships to build a better world. The Institute is led by Dr. Ramachandran Raman, Director & Dean, former Chairman and Managing Director of BASF India. For more information, please visit: kjsim.somaiya.edu

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