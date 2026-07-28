VMPL

Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: Food habits are evolving, but India's love for bold flavours has never been stronger.

Advertisement

From Schezwan noodles and spicy sandwiches to Korean ramen and fiery street-food creations, younger consumers are actively experimenting with intense, global flavours. As Korean cuisine continues to gain popularity across India, it reflects a broader shift towards bold, spicy and flavour-rich food experiences among younger consumers.

Advertisement

But long before international chilli sauces entered Indian kitchens, Maharashtra had already perfected the art of spice through its legendary red and green chilli thechas, fiery chutneys and Kolhapuri flavours.

Seeing this shift in consumer behaviour, K-Pra Foods, one of Maharashtra's most trusted food brands, identified an opportunity to bring regional flavours into modern eating habits. The result is its new range of Achaari Chutney and Kolhapuri Chutney, created to make authentic Marathi flavours more versatile, contemporary and relevant for today's generation.

Advertisement

From a Home Kitchen to Over 25,000 Retail Stores

K-Pra's journey began in Pune in 1948, in a traditional family kitchen where authentic Maharashtrian recipes were lovingly prepared. What started with one generation's passion has been carried forward and strengthened by the next, evolving into a trusted food brand that offers spices, flours, pickles, ready-to-cook products, premixes, and everyday kitchen essentials.

Today, K-Pra Foods reaches over 25,000 retail stores across Maharashtra, staying true to its founding mission:

"Marathi Chav Gharoghar" - Taking Marathi taste to every Home

The Market Was Asking for Spice. K-Pra Answered in Marathi.

The idea for the new category emerged from changing consumption patterns observed across households, street-food counters and food-delivery platforms.

Schezwan chutney had moved beyond Chinese food. It was being added to Maggi, sandwiches, rolls, dosas, fried snacks and home-cooked meals. Children and young adults had begun asking for it almost instinctively.

This raised an important question for K-Pra:

When Maharashtra already has such rich and legendary spices, why should its flavours remain limited to traditional meals?

"We saw younger consumers embracing bold international flavours in almost everything they ate," said Kedar Bhat, Director, K-Pra Foods. "But Maharashtra already has its own powerful language of spice. Our purpose was not to compete with changing food habits but to place authentic Marathi flavour at the centre of them."

That insight became the foundation of Meri Wali Chutney, a range designed for modern eating occasions while staying connected to K-Pra's culinary roots.

Dip It. Spread It. Cook with It.

Meri Wali Chutney was not created as an accompaniment that quietly sits in the corner of a plate.

It was developed as a versatile, ready-to-use product that can be enjoyed as a dip, used as a spread or added while cooking. From samosas, pakodas and sandwiches to rolls, noodles, Maggi and everyday meals, the chutney allows familiar Maharashtrian spice to travel across cuisines and occasions.

The ambition was clear: to encourage a shift from automatically reaching for international sauces to discovering a distinctly Maharashtrian alternative.

Not by asking young consumers to change what they eat, but by giving them a new way to enjoy it.

Turning a Chutney into Something Personal

"Meri Wali."

The phrase immediately made the product feel personal. It sounded less like a conventional advertising claim and more like something consumers would naturally say at a dining table or street-food counter.

This led to the campaign's signature expression:

"India Maange... Meri Wali Chutney Maar Ke!"

People do not build emotional connections with categories. They build them with things they can call their own. The idea of 'Meri Wali' gave the chutney an identity that was familiar, conversational and highly adaptable. It transformed the product from another condiment into a personal preference."

For more details, please visit: https://meriwalichutney.in/

Packaging That Refused to Blend In

In a category crowded with similar visual codes, traditional imagery and competing claims, the packaging needed to create immediate shelf impact.

Instead of adding more decorative elements, the team focused on what mattered most: visibility, recall and relevance.

A clean design language, bold typography and vibrant colours gave the range a contemporary personality created especially for younger consumers. The packaging was designed not merely to contain the product, but to become the first conversation between K-Pra and the shopper.

The communication extended across digital campaigns, AI-led videos, retail danglers, product dispensers, outdoor media and bus shelters, creating visibility at multiple consumer touchpoints.

Building a Category, Not Just Launching a Product

With Meri Wali Chutney, K-Pra is not simply adding another product to the condiment aisle. It is seeking to create a new habit around regional flavour.

The brand's larger vision is to make Marathi chutneys as accessible, versatile and culturally relevant as the international sauces now found in modern kitchens.

Because the most memorable campaigns do not always teach people entirely new behaviours. Sometimes, they understand an existing habit and give consumers a more meaningful choice.

For a new generation that loves experimenting with food, K-Pra is bringing Maharashtra's spice legacy into sandwiches, rolls, snacks, noodles and everything in between.

And after nearly eight decades of preserving Marathi taste, the brand is now ready to make it personal.

Not just any chutney.

Meri Wali Chutney.

About K-Pra Foods

Established in Pune in 1948, K-Pra Foods is a home-grown food brand known for its range of spices, flours, pickles, premixes, ready-to-cook products and traditional Maharashtrian food solutions. Built on generations of culinary knowledge, the brand continues its mission of taking authentic Marathi flavours to homes across Maharashtra and beyond.

For more details, please visit: https://k-pra.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)