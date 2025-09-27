PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: In a significant development, Satish Panchariya, Chairman of K Sera Sera, Ex. Super Cop & Encounter Specialist Pradeep Sharma, and acclaimed director Abhijit Panse recently called upon MNS Chief Raj Thackeray to discuss their much anticipated movie Ab Tak 112. This meeting was hosted by Raj Thakeray at his residence and it highlighted the film's progress, with the makers presenting their vision and creative direction to Raj Thackeray. His encouragement and keen interest in the subject added weight to the project, giving it further momentum.

Ab Tak 112 is produced by K Sera Sera Box Office and directed by Abhijit Panse. It is based on the extraordinary life and career of encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, a name synonymous with Mumbai's toughest battles against crime. Known for his fearless approach, landmark encounters and controversial yet impactful journey, Sharma's story is one of grit, discipline and confrontation with the city's underworld. The film aims to capture the intensity of his professional life, the dilemmas of wearing the uniform, and the high stakes challenges faced in the pursuit of justice.

For K Sera Sera, this film is another milestone in its journey as a 360 degree media and entertainment company. With its unique strength in production, distribution, exhibition and advanced technologies like virtual production and dome theatres, K Sera Sera continues to redefine cinematic experiences in India. Backed by its legacy of delivering impactful cinema, the company is fully geared to present this high octane story with the scale and authenticity it deserves.

With the script in its final stages, the makers of Ab Tak 112 will soon initiate narration sessions with leading actors, paving the way for casting announcements. The project has already created a buzz in industry circles, and with Raj Thackeray's encouragement, it is set to move confidently into its next phase of development.

