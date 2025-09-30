DT
Home / Business / Kaafir Deewana Promo Crosses 1.3 Million Views in 24 Hours, Suharssh Raaj &amp; Devashish Sargam Set the Screen Ablaze

Kaafir Deewana Promo Crosses 1.3 Million Views in 24 Hours, Suharssh Raaj & Devashish Sargam Set the Screen Ablaze

PTI
Updated At : 06:02 PM Sep 30, 2025 IST
The teaser of ‘Kaafir Deewana’ has taken Instagram by storm, amassing over 1.3 million views in just 24 hours. Audiences are raving about its cinematic visuals, hauntingly beautiful melody, and the magnetic presence of Suharssh Raaj, who makes his debut as both lead singer and actor.

Helmed by Devashish Sargam (Raj) - who has written, directed, and composed the track - the promo is being hailed as a game-changer in India’s indie music scene. The emotionally rich lyrics by Kumaar add depth and resonance, creating a lasting impact on listeners.

Suharssh Raaj: Rising Star

Suharssh Raaj, coming from a musically inclined family, trained in music from a young age and won numerous inter-school singing competitions. With his debut in ‘Kaafir Deewana’, he showcases not only a powerful singing voice but also natural charisma and screen presence as an actor.

Beyond performing, Suharssh is a musician and guitar instructor and is pursuing a law degree, reflecting his multi-talented and disciplined approach to life.

Produced by Shipra Raj and Suvashit Raj under the prestigious banner of Moonwhite Films, the release highlights a blend of passion, poetry, and cinematic artistry. Kaafir Deewana' isn’t just a musical release - Where passion meets poetry—Kaafir Deewana is a soulful cinematic experience." With raw emotions, intense storytelling, and world-class production, Kaafir Deewana is not just making waves - it’s creating a movement.

With the teaser creating a massive buzz, Suharssh Raaj is poised to become one of India’s most exciting new talents in music and cinema.

'Kaafir Deewana', is ready to hit on digital platform on 4th October 2025.

Watch the teaser on Instagram and YouTube via Moonwhite Films.

www.instagram.com/moonwhitefilms

www.instagram.com/suharssh_raaj

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

