DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Kaamaakshee Aathreya begins her reign as Miss Universe TamilNadu 2025

Kaamaakshee Aathreya begins her reign as Miss Universe TamilNadu 2025

New Delhi [India], May 20: Kaamaakshee Aathreya, a 19 year old Law Student was crowned Miss Universe TamilNadu, 2025 on Thursday, May 15. This event was presented by Dr. Asthetix and she was crowned by last year's Queen, Lakshita Thiagaraj, in the presence of National Director - Miss Universe India, Nikhil Anand, Reigning Queen of Miss Universe India, Rhea Singha and the State Director, Miss Universe TamilNadu, Dr. Hemamalini Rajinikanth.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:24 PM May 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 20: Kaamaakshee Aathreya, a 19 year old Law Student was crowned Miss Universe TamilNadu, 2025 on Thursday, May 15. This event was presented by Dr. Asthetix and she was crowned by last year's Queen, Lakshita Thiagaraj, in the presence of National Director - Miss Universe India, Nikhil Anand, Reigning Queen of Miss Universe India, Rhea Singha and the State Director, Miss Universe TamilNadu, Dr. Hemamalini Rajinikanth.

This pageant had hundreds of participants across TamilNadu, which boiled down to top 26, at the Grand Finale and Kaamaakshee was crowned 'Miss Universe' TamilNadu - 2025. Kaamaakshee also won, several subtitles like :

Advertisement

1. Ms. Talented

2. Ms. Perfect 10

Advertisement

3. Ms. Best Speaker

"This crown is not a destination, rather, it's the beginning of my mission to empower young girls to be FIERCE." - Says 'Kaamaakshee Aathreya'

'Pageantry is not just about glitz and glamor. It's about giving a platform for young girls to transform, voice out and lead. This year got bigger and better than last year. I am confident that Kaamaakshee will make our State and Country proud' - Says Dr. Hemamalini Rajinikanth.

Kaamaakshee is a Guinness Record Holder, Asia Record Holder and also won the Little Miss World (Gold Crown) in Greece, apart from being an academic topper in her school and her Law School.

Dr. Hemamalini Rajinikanth is the founder and CEO OD Dr. Aesthetix International Cosmetic Clinic, A leading cosmetologist and a multifaceted Entrepreneur and was the Mrs Universe South Asia - 2022 - 2023. - Hailing from small town in Tamil Nadu, Overcoming numerous challenges, she has risen to international prominence, becoming a beacon of hope and empowerment for many.

Kaamaakshee's next milestone is to represent the State of TamilNadu and Bag the Miss Universe India Crown.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper