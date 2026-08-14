KaamGenie Launches Water Tank Cleaning and Pest Control in Delhi NCR Ahead of Peak Monsoon Demand

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 14: KaamGenie, a new Delhi NCR home-services company built around transparent pricing and named accountability, has formally launched its operations, beginning with two of the region's most in-demand household services: professional water tank cleaning and pest control.

Advertisement

Founded in 2026 by Mohib Alam, who brings more than 19 years of customer-service experience across Delhi NCR, KaamGenie was created to address a persistent gap in the home-services market: the distance between what customers are promised on the phone and what actually happens at their door. The company's model is deliberately simple. The price quoted on the call is the price the customer pays, and every crew member's name is attached to the job.

Advertisement

Water Tank Cleaning: a documented, fixed-price service

KaamGenie's flagship offering is professional water tank cleaning, available from ₹699 per tank. The service follows a structured six-step process on every visit, covering draining, sludge removal, scrubbing, disinfection and a final rinse, with no steps skipped to save time. The company services the full range of residential and commercial tanks, including overhead plastic and Sintex tanks, underground sumps, concrete and RCC reservoirs, society and RWA tanks, and commercial and industrial installations.

Advertisement

Coverage already extends to more than 130 areas across South, West and East Delhi, alongside the wider National Capital Region. Same-day service is available in many locations, and every job closes with a GST invoice and photographic proof of the work completed. For families and housing societies, where standing rooftop water is a year-round health concern, KaamGenie positions the service as both a hygiene essential and a matter of documented accountability.

Pest Control: launched across Delhi-NCR

Alongside tank cleaning, KaamGenie has launched a professional pest-control service in Delhi, available from ₹999. The service covers the pests most common to Delhi homes and premises, including cockroaches, ants, mosquitoes, bed bugs, termites, rodents and lizards, and is offered for both residential and commercial spaces. As with tank cleaning, pricing is published openly, the treatment is carried out by a named crew, and the products used are recorded and shared with the customer for their records. Annual maintenance contracts are available for households and businesses that require ongoing protection.

Built on accountability

"Home services in Delhi have a trust problem. People are quoted one price on the phone and charged another at the door, and too often no one takes responsibility when a job is done badly," said Mohib Alam, Founder and Owner of KaamGenie. "We built KaamGenie on a simple promise: the price we quote is the price you pay, and our crew members put their names on every job. Water tank cleaning and pest control are where we are starting, because these are the services Delhi families and housing societies need most and have learned to trust least."

The company operates with a small, named field team rather than an anonymous roster of subcontractors, a decision Alam describes as central to its accountability model. Every booking is handled by the same team, and the company publishes its pricing on its website rather than quoting on a case-by-case basis.

More services to come

KaamGenie has confirmed that water tank cleaning and pest control are the first of a broader set of home-service categories it intends to roll out. The company plans to extend the same fixed-price and fully accountable model to additional everyday household and commercial services across Delhi NCR through 2026 and beyond, as it scales its field operations and coverage. Further service launches will be announced in the coming months.

About KaamGenie

Founded in 2026 and based in Delhi NCR, KaamGenie is a home-services company built around transparent pricing, documented workmanship and named accountability. Led by founder Mohib Alam, its field team serves households, housing societies and commercial premises across Delhi and the wider National Capital Region. The company's services can be booked online, with fixed prices published openly.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)