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Home / Business / Kaapi Machines Launches Kaapi One to Simplify the Coffee Equipment Journey

Kaapi Machines Launches Kaapi One to Simplify the Coffee Equipment Journey

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ANI
Updated At : 03:51 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], October 8: Kaapi Machines has launched Kaapi One, a digital platform designed to make the coffee equipment journey simpler, more connected and transparent for customers. The platform brings together service, equipment information, orders, learning and support, giving coffee businesses a more streamlined way to manage their relationship with their equipment.

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As India’s coffee ecosystem continues to evolve, equipment ownership increasingly goes beyond the initial purchase and installation. Timely service, maintenance, access to information and ongoing technical support are all integral to keeping coffee operations running smoothly. Kaapi One brings these interactions together on a single platform, making them easier for customers to access and manage.

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The platform was launched around International Coffee Day 2026, reflecting Kaapi Machines’ focus on using technology to strengthen the overall coffee ecosystem and enhance the experience of coffee businesses beyond the point of sale.

Service remains a key part of the Kaapi One experience. Customers can raise service requests directly through the app, track their progress, view status updates, see the engineer assigned to a request and access service information and records. This provides greater visibility into the service process and reduces the need for repeated follow-ups.

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Beyond service, Kaapi One connects customers to the wider Kaapi ecosystem. Users can discover new equipment launches, access orders and machine information, explore coffee training and learning opportunities, and find solutions for different business formats, including cafés, hotels, offices, bakeries, QSRs and cloud kitchens.

The app works alongside Kaapi Machines’ existing network of engineers, technical expertise and after-sales support. Technology adds another layer of accessibility and transparency to this ecosystem, while the human expertise behind the service remains central to the customer experience.

Kaapi One reflects a broader move towards making equipment ownership more seamless, while keeping coffee businesses connected to the information, services and support they need throughout their equipment journey.

Through Kaapi One, customers can:

- Discover new equipment launches

- Access their orders and machine information

- Raise and track service requests

- Follow service updates

- Access coffee training and learning opportunities

- Explore solutions for their business requirements

Download Kaapi One:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kaapione

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/kaapione/id6813010745

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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